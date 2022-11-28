Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Sanity in sight: Mayor Adams enlists Albany to improve mental health services for those with serious psychological problems
It’s not our collective imagination: Large numbers of deeply unstable New Yorkers are inhabiting the streets and subways. A small fraction of those beset with psychosis — Simon Martial, Peter Zisopoulos, Alexander Wright and Frank James come to mind — present a danger to others. Chronically, such individuals fall through gaping cracks in the mental health infrastructure. Police and the jails ...
wellsvillesun.com
Justice E. Jeannette Ogden appointed to top NYS court serving Western New York
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her appointment of Justice E. Jeannette Ogden to the New York State Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department, which serves Central and Western New York. “For nearly 30 years, Justice E. Jeannette Ogden has served as a fair and impartial jurist, upholding the rule of...
manhassetpress.com
New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
Calls for more heath care workers to receive COVID-19 bonus pay
ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Health care workers could receive up to $3,000 in bonuses for working during the pandemic, but not everyone is eligible for it. When it comes to the Assisted Living Industry, Lisa Newcomb, Executive Director for the Empire State Assisted Living Association said, “The only ones that are, are the ones that are Medicaid […]
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
cbcny.org
Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.
Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
faithit
“This Christmas I Want Food”: What These Foster Kids Want For Christmas Is Heartbreaking
And, Things of My Very Own continues to give shout outs to local heroes, like Anthony, who give of themselves. Anthony is an “11-year-old selfless superhero, on a mission, to help children who are fleeing crises. This year Anthony was asked what he wants for Christmas. He said that he wanted to sponsor children through our Sponsor-a-Child in Crisis Program.”
Upstate New York community named one of 10 most beautiful towns in America
Upstate New York has no lack of picturesque small towns, but one has recently been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the nation. Western New York’s Chautauqua was placed at number 4 on TheTravel.com’s “The 10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ list. It is in company with towns in Vermont, California, Hawaii, Maine, and more.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
wbfo.org
Albany wants to take over an Orleans County nursing home, claiming owner fraud, bad care
Albany is rushing to seize control of The Villages nursing home in Orleans County, saying patients died in large numbers because of understaffed and inadequate care and hidden owners fraudulently taking millions of dollars. State Attorney General Letitia James says an immediate takeover is essential. During a news conference yesterday...
The NY State of Health Care at Home Program: Find out how it can help
NY State of Health is collaborating with Carina, a non-proﬁt technology organization that provides a safe, easy-to-use care-matching service for the purpose of connecting families and individuals who need home care services with home care professionals who provide care.
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Why is the NYS Thruway Authority proposing toll hikes?
The New York State Thruway Authority is marking the first step in a long process on Monday when they'll vote on whether they want to move forward with proposed toll hikes.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
Can The Government Legally Take Your Home In New York State?
Is it legal for New York State to take your private property? Let's take a look at what rights the government in New York State has to take your home or property. You may have heard the term eminent domain, but don't know exactly what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, eminent domain is,
wamc.org
Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization
The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down. Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December. Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995...
thevalleyside.com
Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st
Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
