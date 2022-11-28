ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Daily News

Sanity in sight: Mayor Adams enlists Albany to improve mental health services for those with serious psychological problems

It’s not our collective imagination: Large numbers of deeply unstable New Yorkers are inhabiting the streets and subways. A small fraction of those beset with psychosis — Simon Martial, Peter Zisopoulos, Alexander Wright and Frank James come to mind — present a danger to others. Chronically, such individuals fall through gaping cracks in the mental health infrastructure. Police and the jails ...
ALBANY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Justice E. Jeannette Ogden appointed to top NYS court serving Western New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her appointment of Justice E. Jeannette Ogden to the New York State Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department, which serves Central and Western New York. “For nearly 30 years, Justice E. Jeannette Ogden has served as a fair and impartial jurist, upholding the rule of...
BUFFALO, NY
manhassetpress.com

New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
NEWS10 ABC

Calls for more heath care workers to receive COVID-19 bonus pay

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Health care workers could receive up to $3,000 in bonuses for working during the pandemic, but not everyone is eligible for it. When it comes to the Assisted Living Industry, Lisa Newcomb, Executive Director for the Empire State Assisted Living Association said, “The only ones that are, are the ones that are Medicaid […]
ALBANY, NY
cbcny.org

Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
faithit

“This Christmas I Want Food”: What These Foster Kids Want For Christmas Is Heartbreaking

And, Things of My Very Own continues to give shout outs to local heroes, like Anthony, who give of themselves. Anthony is an “11-year-old selfless superhero, on a mission, to help children who are fleeing crises. This year Anthony was asked what he wants for Christmas. He said that he wanted to sponsor children through our Sponsor-a-Child in Crisis Program.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
KISS 104.1

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
94.3 Lite FM

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can The Government Legally Take Your Home In New York State?

Is it legal for New York State to take your private property? Let's take a look at what rights the government in New York State has to take your home or property. You may have heard the term eminent domain, but don't know exactly what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, eminent domain is,
thevalleyside.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE

