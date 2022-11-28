Read full article on original website
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
newsnationnow.com
Watch: Air Force unveils the B-21 Raider on livestream
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Air Force is set to introduce its newest weapon — a stealth aircraft called the B-21 Raider — on Friday. The unveiling is reportedly by invitation only, but the U.S. Air Force is providing a livestream beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event...
The Living Stones of Romania Called the Trovants: Our Amazing World
Beautiful Living Rocks of Romania --Photo bySource: Nicu Buculei / CC BY-SA 3.0. This truly happens, though it sounds so mysterious and bizarre. Geologists have found that these stones move, albeit very slowly, over the course of their lives. These formations are called trovants. Reportedly some six million years ago a type of geological phenomenon occurred and living rocks or trovants were born. These living stones are said to be rare to Romania and are formed under highly complex circumstances involving seismic shifts. Using a base of sand, sediment, water, and long periods of time.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border
India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Long Range Desert Group was the ‘Finest of All Units’ to Serve in North Africa
Throughout the Second World War, intelligence was key. Commanding officers tasked their sailors, soldiers and pilots with gathering important information, which could be used to formulate plans to emerge victorious against their enemies. Throughout the North African Campaign, part of this work fell upon the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG), a unit specializing in espionage, raiding and covert reconnaissance behind enemy lines.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space
On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
defensenews.com
Watch Israel test its anti-missile Barak weapon at sea
JERUSALEM — In a first at sea, the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette has intercepted a target simulating an advanced cruise missile with the long-range Barak weapon. The test, recently carried out by the Navy, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and Barak manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries using the INS Oz vessel, marks a “significant milestone” in development of the Barak interceptor, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces.
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal
NATO member and Russia's neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system.
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
electrek.co
Another US state adds electric bike subsidy, this time with up to $1,700 rebate
Electric bicycles are quickly proving to be one of the best ways to get drivers out of cars while still providing fast, efficient personal transportation. And rebate programs that help reduce the cost of expensive e-bikes are now making them more affordable than ever before. While a national electric bike...
