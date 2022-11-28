ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

White deer spotted in Willington

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Spotting a white-tailed deer may be common this time of year. What’s not, though, is seeing an all white one. Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a few photos and recorded some video of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington backyard:. According to...
WILLINGTON, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut

Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Three families displaced after New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A developing story in New Haven where firefighters said Wednesday night’s strong winds spread flames from a fire that started on the porch through all three stories of a home. Those who lived on the first and second floors of the house on Pendleton St. got out by themselves crews […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof

With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WTNH

First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT

