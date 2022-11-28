Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Eyewitness News
White deer spotted in Willington
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Spotting a white-tailed deer may be common this time of year. What’s not, though, is seeing an all white one. Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a few photos and recorded some video of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington backyard:. According to...
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Three families displaced after New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A developing story in New Haven where firefighters said Wednesday night’s strong winds spread flames from a fire that started on the porch through all three stories of a home. Those who lived on the first and second floors of the house on Pendleton St. got out by themselves crews […]
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Recognize these tattoos? They belong to the Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement. He has at...
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
Eyewitness News
2 people steal elderly victim’s wallet in Enfield, go on shopping spree totaling thousands
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield hope the public can help track down two people who they said stole an elderly man’s wallet and went on a shopping spree. Police on Tuesday posted surveillance photos of the suspects. “These individuals are suspected in the theft of an 80-year-old...
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof
With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut
NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
Journal Inquirer
Carjacking Suspects Arrested in East Hartford — Nov. 30, 2022
Hoping to hold your title of "best gift giver" this year?. Whether you’re looking to gain speed out on the track, stroll around a historic maritime museum, or take in the magic of a holiday performance, this list has something for everyone!
Comments / 3