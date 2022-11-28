Beatrice Laningham, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Bea, as she was lovingly called, was born on Nov. 9, 1928, to James and Mary Erwin and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Charles Academy and on December 1, 1946 married Richard C. “Dick” Laningham a marriage that lasted over 69 years until his passing in 2015. Bea was a homemaker and a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO