Related
Land purchased for new St. Louis Catholic High School
Land has been purchased for a new home for St. Louis Catholic High School — the next step in its recovery from the 2020 hurricanes. The new site is a 47-acre tract on Corbina Road in east Lake Charles. St. Louis Catholic, the Diocese of Lake Charles’ lone Catholic...
Six area schools searching for head football coach, Sulphur latest vacancy
Sulphur High School became the sixth Southwest Louisiana school to start scouring the market for a new head football coach. Chris Towery announced in a social media post Tuesday night that he would not return for the 2023 season. Towery went 11-15 in three seasons with an appearance in the...
Business development, public services addressed by Westlake candidates
A cleaner Westlake, business development and improved public services were a few of the common goals of Westlake runoff candidates. Mayoral candidates Michael Bergeron and Hal McMillin and City Council Seat contenders Skeeter Hayes and Lori Peterson were invited to answer pre-submitted questions at the Rotary Club of Westlake Candidate Runoff Forum held Thursday at the Pomeroy Center. Around 40 citizens left knowing each candidate a little better.
End of the road, North DeSoto overpowers Yellow Jackets
IOWA — No. 4 North DeSoto controlled all phases of the game in the first quarter and raced out to an insurmountable lead to beat No. 1 Iowa 38-9 on Friday in the Division II non-select semifinals. The Griffins (12-1) blocked a punt, scored on two long runs and...
One step from Dome, Iowa tempers excitement for semifinal game
Whether it is No. 1 Iowa or No. 4 North DeSoto, someone is making history tonight at Jesse E. Cady Memorial Stadium at Iowa High School. Both teams are playing in the semifinals for the first time. Iowa (11-1) hosts North DeSoto (11-1) at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are...
Johnnie Allen Mouton
Johnnie Allen Mouton was born on Oct. 2, 1944, to the union of John Mouton and Jeannette Lena Johnson Mouton. He transitioned peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with his devoted wife, Annie, at his bedside. Johnnie completed his primary education...
Coming together: Paris gets help in Saints win
St. Louis Catholic weathered a second-half rally Thursday at the Hamilton Christian/Showdown in the Lake tournament to win an early season matchup of top-10 teams, 57-44 over Rosepine. “Some of the young ones are starting to step up, and we are playing real aggressive on defense,” St. Louis head coach...
All McNeese wants for Christmas is a QB and a few stocking-stuffers
For the first time since 2017 a McNeese State coaching staff will have a full and somewhat normal football recruiting season. It has been that long since a returning head coach finished the year and was expected back. While Frank Wilson coached two seasons at McNeese, both were played in...
Expanded hours to begin at Moss Bluff Library on Dec. 5
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is excited to announce expanded hours at the Moss Bluff Library. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5, library will be open at the following times:. Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Joan Louise Crockett Doucet
Joan Louise Crockett Doucet, of Lake Charles, La., gained her angel wings on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas, and is flying free of all earthly limitations. She was born on Dec. 4, 1949, in Bethesda, Md., to John Louis and Margaret Hoshall Crockett...
Beatrice Mary Laningham
Beatrice Laningham, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Bea, as she was lovingly called, was born on Nov. 9, 1928, to James and Mary Erwin and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Charles Academy and on December 1, 1946 married Richard C. “Dick” Laningham a marriage that lasted over 69 years until his passing in 2015. Bea was a homemaker and a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Jim Gazzolo column: Christmas shopping the portal
’Tis the season to enter the portal, fa la la la la, la la la la. Find a new home if you’re unhappy, fa la la la la, la la la la. Well it is that time of year, when young football players disappointed with their surroundings head off to new adventures by way of the NCAA transfer portal.
Letter to readers: American Press going to five days a week
Since the founding of the American Press 127 years ago, our organization has printed 47,940 issues. The rough math is that we have printed and distributed more than 1.43 billion newspapers in that timeframe. Also, for the majority of our history we were the only news source in Southwest Louisiana.
Give ’em a break, Cowgirls out to end losing skid before much-needed hiatus
Hoping the schedule provides an early holiday gift, the Cowgirls look to snap a six-game skid tonight against North American University. Suffering though injuries and the flu bug, McNeese State’s women’s basketball team has lost their legs in the early part of the season. The Cowgirls (1-6) will...
Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade
For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
Quinda Evans Voyght
Quinda Evans Voyght, age 91, passed away in a local hospital on Nov. 29, 2022, after a brief illness. Quinda was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in anacoco, La., to Thomas Rainey and Lula (McInnis) Evans. In 1960 she and her family moved to Moss Bluff, La., where she resided until 2012 when she moved to Vinton, Louisiana to be closer to her children.
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
PHOTO GALLERY: Glitter and Garland
Visitors to the annual Glitter and Garland Christmas Market in Lake Arthur were greeted by many craft booths on display Saturday. The open air market featured 50 artisans, crafters and vendors selling and displaying their merchandise. (Photos by Doris Maricle)
Black Heritage Gallery opens Winter Group Show
The opening reception for the Black Heritage Gallery’s Inaugural Winter Group Show will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall. This collaborative exhibition will feature 17 emerging artists from Louisiana, Texas and France. Stella Miller, director and...
12/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, 703 14th St. — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, 1333 Caldwell Drive, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $5,500. Larry Dean Wilmore,...
