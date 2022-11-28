Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KCCI.com
Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Full season stats for Hawkeyes' commits in 2023 and 2024 classes
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk took home the Class 5A State Championship in the state of Iowa. Proctor helped lead the Rams to a 12-1 record and their second straight state title. The Rams had 3,364 total rushing yards as a team and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. On defense, Proctor had 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
edglentoday.com
Rodgers Leads McGivney Catholic With Strong Scoring Night, But New Athens' Birkner's 23 Guides His Team To Boys Win
GLEN CARBON - Jackson Rodgers led Father McGivney Catholic with 18 points on Tuesday night, but a 23-point performance from New Athens center Garrett Birkner helped the Yellowjackets to a 53-46 win in the Griffins' home opener. New Athens went on a run in the second quarter to tie the...
Howe: Can Cade McNamara Fix Iowa Offense?
Hawkeye Coaches Hoping Michigan QB Transfer Cures What Ails Attack
The Iowa Vs. Duke Matchup Is About More Than Just Basketball
When Iowa takes the floor against Duke next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City it will be a big moment for Hawkeye basketball fans. But Iowa being a part of the Jimmy V Classic means more than just a great game. It means crucial funding to help fight childhood cancer.
stormlakeradio.com
DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor
University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
In 2022, Iowa Lost Often, Viewership Was Down
After a 10-win regular season and a Big Ten Championship berth and loss, along with a bowl loss at the end of the season in 2021 for the Iowa Hawkeyes, what followed was a much more tumultuous year in 2022. Questions at quarterback (fair or not) were leveled all season...
edglentoday.com
Dan Brynildsen Heads To World Axe-Throwing Championships With High Hopes
JERSEY - Dan Brynildsen and his wife, Erika, have put axe throwing for this region on the map nationwide and worldwide with their locations in both Jerseyville and East Alton. This weekend, Dan will compete in the World Championships again in Appleton Wisc., Friday through Sunday. Dan Brynildsen's axe-throwing odyssey...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Reports Gas Leak Repaired, Illinois 143 "All Clear" Tuesday Afternoon
EDWARDSVILLE - Cathy A. Hensley, a spokesperson for the City Of Edwardsville, reported Tuesday afternoon the ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of the city late Monday afternoon that forced the closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143 has been rectified. "All is clear, the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
edglentoday.com
EHS English Teacher Nickie Pontious Selected as an Emerson 2022 Excellence in Teaching Recipient
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School English teacher Nickie Pontious has been selected as one of Emerson’s 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients. She is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.
Muscatine County Fair Announces Headliner For 2023
The Muscatine County Fair Had some big news to share today! We now know who will be headlining the event. The Muscatine County Fair Board was very excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair in West Liberty, Iowa. The concert this year is on July 22, 2023. With Headliner Josh Turner.
edglentoday.com
Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
edglentoday.com
SIUE’s Mares Releases Problem-Oriented Policing Guide on Gunshot Detection Systems
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dennis Mares, PhD, professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, released a Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) guide, Gunshot Detection: Reducing Gunfire through Acoustic Technology, in early November, highlighting acoustic gunshot detection systems, which are sensors designed to recognize the acoustic pattern of gunfire. “Gunfire...
Comments / 0