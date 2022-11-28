ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
IOWA CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor

University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

In 2022, Iowa Lost Often, Viewership Was Down

After a 10-win regular season and a Big Ten Championship berth and loss, along with a bowl loss at the end of the season in 2021 for the Iowa Hawkeyes, what followed was a much more tumultuous year in 2022. Questions at quarterback (fair or not) were leveled all season...
IOWA CITY, IA
edglentoday.com

Dan Brynildsen Heads To World Axe-Throwing Championships With High Hopes

JERSEY - Dan Brynildsen and his wife, Erika, have put axe throwing for this region on the map nationwide and worldwide with their locations in both Jerseyville and East Alton. This weekend, Dan will compete in the World Championships again in Appleton Wisc., Friday through Sunday. Dan Brynildsen's axe-throwing odyssey...
EAST ALTON, IL
KOEL 950 AM

New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls

Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
BATESVILLE, AR
US 104.9

Muscatine County Fair Announces Headliner For 2023

The Muscatine County Fair Had some big news to share today! We now know who will be headlining the event. The Muscatine County Fair Board was very excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair in West Liberty, Iowa. The concert this year is on July 22, 2023. With Headliner Josh Turner.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
edglentoday.com

Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
GLEN CARBON, IL
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Mares Releases Problem-Oriented Policing Guide on Gunshot Detection Systems

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dennis Mares, PhD, professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, released a Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) guide, Gunshot Detection: Reducing Gunfire through Acoustic Technology, in early November, highlighting acoustic gunshot detection systems, which are sensors designed to recognize the acoustic pattern of gunfire. “Gunfire...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy