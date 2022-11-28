ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

FOX 2

TKO: SLU vs Mizzou in basketball. Will we ever see it again?

It’s an annual thought. Right around late November, “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinionstarts wondering why exactly is it that SLU and Mizzou don’t play in basketball?It makes too much sense. The Billikens last four games (Memphis, Paul Quinn, Auburn,Tennessee State) were all against teams named Tigers. Isn’t it time they get to play the Tigersthat are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Tuesday, November 29 Sports Round-Up

In a tournament being played at Valley Park, Mo., Valmeyer lost their opener to St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. Luke Blackwell led the Pirates with eight points, with Landon Roy hitting for six points, Harry Miller scored five points, Elijah Miller and Aiden Crossin both had three points and both Tanner Frierdich and Vince Oggero scored two points each.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Dan Brynildsen Heads To World Axe-Throwing Championships With High Hopes

JERSEY - Dan Brynildsen and his wife, Erika, have put axe throwing for this region on the map nationwide and worldwide with their locations in both Jerseyville and East Alton. This weekend, Dan will compete in the World Championships again in Appleton Wisc., Friday through Sunday. Dan Brynildsen's axe-throwing odyssey...
EAST ALTON, IL
Columbia Missourian

MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal

Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
GLEN CARBON, IL
feastmagazine.com

9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter

As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

