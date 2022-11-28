Read full article on original website
TKO: SLU vs Mizzou in basketball. Will we ever see it again?
It’s an annual thought. Right around late November, “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinionstarts wondering why exactly is it that SLU and Mizzou don’t play in basketball?It makes too much sense. The Billikens last four games (Memphis, Paul Quinn, Auburn,Tennessee State) were all against teams named Tigers. Isn’t it time they get to play the Tigersthat are […]
edglentoday.com
Rodgers Leads McGivney Catholic With Strong Scoring Night, But New Athens' Birkner's 23 Guides His Team To Boys Win
GLEN CARBON - Jackson Rodgers led Father McGivney Catholic with 18 points on Tuesday night, but a 23-point performance from New Athens center Garrett Birkner helped the Yellowjackets to a 53-46 win in the Griffins' home opener. New Athens went on a run in the second quarter to tie the...
edglentoday.com
Tuesday, November 29 Sports Round-Up
In a tournament being played at Valley Park, Mo., Valmeyer lost their opener to St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. Luke Blackwell led the Pirates with eight points, with Landon Roy hitting for six points, Harry Miller scored five points, Elijah Miller and Aiden Crossin both had three points and both Tanner Frierdich and Vince Oggero scored two points each.
edglentoday.com
Dan Brynildsen Heads To World Axe-Throwing Championships With High Hopes
JERSEY - Dan Brynildsen and his wife, Erika, have put axe throwing for this region on the map nationwide and worldwide with their locations in both Jerseyville and East Alton. This weekend, Dan will compete in the World Championships again in Appleton Wisc., Friday through Sunday. Dan Brynildsen's axe-throwing odyssey...
Columbia Missourian
MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
New musical festival planned for St. Louis next year
A new music event known as the Evolution Festival is coming to St. Louis in 2023. The festival is planned from Aug. 26-27 at Forest Park.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
A fortunate Missouri Lottery player was able to win a $50,000 Powerball reward after purchasing a ticket for the drawing on November 5 at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
edglentoday.com
Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
edglentoday.com
EHS English Teacher Nickie Pontious Selected as an Emerson 2022 Excellence in Teaching Recipient
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School English teacher Nickie Pontious has been selected as one of Emerson’s 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients. She is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.
feastmagazine.com
9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter
As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
stlpublicradio.org
Former Alderman Terry Kennedy remembers his late twin brother, Gary 'Dhati' Samuel Kennedy
Former St. Louis Alderman Terry Kennedy was culturally reflective when discussing the recent passing of his twin brother, Gary (Dhati) Samuel Kennedy. Most St. Louisans knew him as “Dhati Majaliwa” which in Kiswahili means “Free will, determination, and talented.”. “There’s an African tradition that says twins hold...
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
