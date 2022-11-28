Read full article on original website
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police
(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
9News
Unprecedented felony indictment of former deputy in Clear Creek shooting
Kyle Gould, formerly with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's department, has been charged in the shooting death of Christian Glass. Gould wasn't on the scene.
‘Like they were about to be murdered’: Documents detail Boulder hostage situation
FOX31 obtained arrest documents Wednesday morning following a standoff and hostage situation earlier this week.
Handcuffed suspect fired 4 shots from back of police car before being shot by officer
A handcuffed suspect fired four shots from the backseat of an unmarked police car before another officer shot him, an arrest warrant said.
ACLU suing Denver detective over 'terrifying' search of woman's Montbello home
The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a 77-y/o woman, claiming that her house was searched by Denver's SWAT team who didn't find any criminal activity, but left her home in disarray.
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Bank robbery suspect barricaded inside hotel after exchange of gunfire
Officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department are conducting a joint “active investigation” with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday morning.
Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting
The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Grand jury: Deputies escalated standoff with man in crisis
DENVER (AP) — Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff’s deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a “mental health crisis.” The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday, five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday. The charges against Buen include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide. Gould, who was not at the scene, was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Glass was shot after calling 911 for help getting his car unstuck in an area west of Denver.
mahoningmatters.com
Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say
A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
Suspects, Aurora police exchange gunfire in King Soopers parking lot
A shelter-in-place for residents just west of Aurora Central High School Wednesday night was lifted nearly nine hours after multiple suspects and police offices exchanged gunfire.
Westword
Ten Years Later, This Denver Attorney Still Isn't Sold on Marijuana DUI Laws
When recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado in 2012, the state faced a long list of new public-safety equations, including how to detect cannabis-impaired driving. Over ten years later, law enforcement and science still haven't figured that out. Colorado's driving limit for THC, 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood, was...
Lakewood police unable to pursue stolen cars ID'd by technology
At one of Lakewood's busiest intersections, advanced license plate reader cameras are constantly scanning passing license plates, instantly detecting stolen cars and immediately notifying police officers within seconds when law enforcement databases indicate a stolen car is passing through.License plate reader cameras or LPRs can be a critical tool for police departments seeking to track down and arrest auto thieves.But Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell laments that more and more car thieves are being detected, but simply driving away because there are no longer enough officers to track them down."We don't have the personnel to go to try to find...
