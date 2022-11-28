ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting

The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
LONGMONT, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

Grand jury: Deputies escalated standoff with man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff’s deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a “mental health crisis.” The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday, five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday. The charges against Buen include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide. Gould, who was not at the scene, was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Glass was shot after calling 911 for help getting his car unstuck in an area west of Denver.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
mahoningmatters.com

Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
EVANS, CO
Westword

Ten Years Later, This Denver Attorney Still Isn't Sold on Marijuana DUI Laws

When recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado in 2012, the state faced a long list of new public-safety equations, including how to detect cannabis-impaired driving. Over ten years later, law enforcement and science still haven't figured that out. Colorado's driving limit for THC, 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood, was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police unable to pursue stolen cars ID'd by technology

At one of Lakewood's busiest intersections, advanced license plate reader cameras are constantly scanning passing license plates, instantly detecting stolen cars and immediately notifying police officers within seconds when law enforcement databases indicate a stolen car is passing through.License plate reader cameras or LPRs can be a critical tool for police departments seeking to track down and arrest auto thieves.But Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell laments that more and more car thieves are being detected, but simply driving away because there are no longer enough officers to track them down."We don't have the personnel to go to try to find...
LAKEWOOD, CO

