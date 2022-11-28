Read full article on original website
theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
theScore
Sullivan: Refs should've penalized Canes for 'dangerous hit' leading to OT winner
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said he believes the referees missed a penalty call that would've thwarted the Carolina Hurricanes' overtime winner during Tuesday's meeting between the Metropolitan Division foes. Sullivan was upset that the officials didn't penalize Seth Jarvis for his hit on Bryan Rust. "When you saw...
Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick
Mitch Marner carries reminders of his chocolate lab ‘Zeus’ when he steps out onto the ice. The forward is on a career-high 16-game point streak.
theScore
'Shame on us': Cooper irked Lightning took costly penalty in 3rd vs. Bruins
The Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken only one penalty during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but head coach Jon Cooper still had harsh words for his squad. "It's a tie game in the third period, and you come in here, and you want to take penalties against Boston and can't kill off one penalty? Shame on us. Anything else?" Cooper told reporters postgame, according to Bally Sports Florida.
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
theScore
Report: Stars in the market for a top-6 forward
The Dallas Stars are interested in adding a top-six forward to their arsenal this season, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." "They like what they have, they like the way things are going in Dallas right now, it's hard not to," Dreger said. "But they'd like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.
theScore
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
theScore
Blue Jays hire Mattingly as bench coach
The Toronto Blue Jays are hiring former Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly to become the team's bench coach on John Schneider's staff, the club announced Wednesday. Mattingly will take over the role from Casey Candaele, who Toronto elevated to bench coach in July after Schneider became the team's manager following Charlie Montoyo's firing.
