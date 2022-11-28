ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advertisernewsnorth.com

Vernon Township Woman’s Club donates blankets, toys to Ginnie’s House

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club recently donated dozens of soft, cuddly items to Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center to brighten the holidays for abused children. Through their Advocacy for Children department, the clubwomen made 27 hand-knotted fleece blankets in a variety of bright colors and patterns. The...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Vernon. Vernon Township Woman’s Club donates Christmas stockings

Every year, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club donates Christmas stockings stuffed with snacks and personal care items for U.S. troops serving overseas. Debra Piccirillo, chairperson of the club’s Civil Engagement and Outreach Committee, displays the beautiful stockings filled with high-demand items including toothbrushes, trail mix, lip balm and playing cards.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Local business to stuff a boat with toys

The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at...
BRANCHVILLE, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

New Court Appointed Special Advocates sworn in

A group of community volunteers were sworn in Dec. 1 as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) by the Hon. Michael Paul Wright. CASA of Morris and Sussex Counties, a nonprofit organization, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

SCCC Foundation ‘funds the future’

It was a crisp fall evening for the 22nd annual signature fundraising event for Sussex County Community College. Funding Their Future welcomed 115 guests to Perona Farms in Sparta, NJ, on November 16. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a highlight video presentation. During the evening, guests...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ C. Geddis

Elizabeth “Betty” C. Geddis, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson. Born in Orange to the late John E. Tighe, Sr. and Mary C. (Herron) Tighe, Betty had lived in Mt. Arlington before moving to Sussex over 30 years ago. She enjoyed helping people and felt a lot of satisfaction while volunteering as a candy striper for the Veteran Administration and during her time with the Ambulance Squad in Hillside. Betty also served her local community and served on the Sussex Borough Council for two terms. Besides helping people and animals, she adored spending time with her grandchildren. Her family and faith was extremely important to her. Betty was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg, where she was a member of their Rosary Society. She had worked in both the mortgage and car industries during her career. She was predeceased by her brother, John E. Tighe, Jr. in 2020. Betty is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W.; her two sons, Sean Geddis and his wife Shanell and Seamus Geddis and his wife Shannon; her daughter, Kerry Geddis and her partner Reggie Duvert; her sisters, Mary Catherine Tighe and Patricia Leverth; and her four grandchildren, Rory, Payton, Tighe, and Fiona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Jude The Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty’s memory to the Sussex Help Center, 28 Main Street, Sussex, NJ 07461 or a food bank of one’s choice. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
SUSSEX, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Donald K. Babcock, Sr.

Donald K. Babcock Sr., at 91 of Vernon Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Hardyston, N.J., to Wilbur and Eva Babcock, Donald grew up in a large family of 13 on Sand Pond Road in Hamburg Mountain and spent most of his life in Vernon Twp., N.J.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Pamela Frazier-Tawpash

Pamela Frazier-Tawpash, 79 years, of Vernon, N.J., formerly of Little Falls, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1943, in Newark, NJ to the late Emma (nee Youket) and the late Marion Robert Frazier. Pamela married William Tawpash in 1961 and resided in...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy