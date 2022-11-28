ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois aims to reduce Medicaid ‘churn’ and improve health outcomes by moving to 12 months of continuous coverage for all adults

csg.org
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail

Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law …. Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected

A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois plans to pay off rest of pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pandemic drained the state’s unemployment trust fund. Over two years, the 2-billion-dollar reserve was wiped out – and then the fund went an additional $4 billion dollars in debt. Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will be paying off all of...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1

As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
ILLINOIS STATE
KROC News

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
wsiu.org

Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region

Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene. Community Health &...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

Best of: Are you ready for Universal Basic Income?

“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards

The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not “adequate[ly]” protected from cave-ins and had no means...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois’ executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations

(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy