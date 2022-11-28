Illinois aims to reduce Medicaid ‘churn’ and improve health outcomes by moving to 12 months of continuous coverage for all adults

Read full article on original website
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
MyStateline.com
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023.
959theriver.com
Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected
A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.
IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
WCIA
Illinois plans to pay off rest of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pandemic drained the state's unemployment trust fund. Over two years, the 2-billion-dollar reserve was wiped out – and then the fund went an additional $4 billion dollars in debt. Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will be paying off all of
POLITICO
Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately
wsiu.org
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene.
AOL Corp
CDC rates more than 40 Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels
The number of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels has sharply increased over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rated 41 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels and five counties at high in the latest update, up from 20
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Treatment Options
As COVID cases rise in the Chicago area, with more possible following holiday gatherings, what can you do if you test positive?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Medicine Can You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Other Treatment Options.
illinois.edu
Best of: Are you ready for Universal Basic Income?
“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.
thecentersquare.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act's
Occupational Health Safety
Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards
The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not "adequate[ly]" protected from cave-ins and had no means
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
wmay.com
Illinois’ executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations
(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
