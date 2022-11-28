ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saffron custard and panettone pudding recipe by Letitia Clark

 2 days ago
Saffron custard and panettone pudding.

The best thing about Christmas in Italy is panettone. This yeasty-sweet, brioche-style bread, enriched with candied and dried fruit, is one of my favourite things in the world. I love to eat great, soft fistfuls of it as it is, and I love to use it in baking. This buttercup-yellow, wobbling pudding is an Italianisation of one of my favourite English dishes, and just one of panettone’s pleasure-giving possibilities.

Panettone should not be hard to find in Britain. Lidl stocks it almost all year round, and it is usually Italian and very cheap. It is always on offer in supermarkets just after Christmas, too.

The bain marie method may seem like a faff, but it really does make for the best consistency, as I like my bread and butter pudding like a creme brulee with pieces of bread in it, rather than totally solid. For me, it is as much about the custard as it is about the bread.

Serves

6

panettone

250g

, roughly half a large one

butter

80g

egg yolks

6

caster sugar

60g

whole milk

500ml

double cream

250ml

, plus extra

To serve

orange peel

1 strip

saffron a pinch

demerara sugar

4 tbsp

marsala ice-cream

Preheat the oven to 140C fan/gas mark 3. Slice the panettone into 1½cm thick slices. Unusually, I’m quite precise about this, because if the slices are too thick they soak up all the custard, and your finished pudding is too dry.

Making sure the butter is soft enough to spread, butter each slice of panettone well and lay in a medium gratin dish (the sort you would use for a lasagne) to make an even coating of two layers.

Whisk the yolks with the caster sugar in a deep mixing bowl.

In a medium-sized saucepan, bring the milk and cream to the boil with the orange peel and saffron then take off the heat.

Set aside for 1-2 minutes to infuse, and while still warm, strain the cream mixture into the yolks, whisking all the time.

Pour the custard slowly over the panettone, waiting a moment for it to be absorbed, then topping up any gaps. You want the solids to be totally submerged with a good “float” of custard above, like a puddle of cream on porridge.

Sprinkle over the demerara and place the dish inside a large, deep roasting tin. Pour boiling water (from a kettle) halfway up the sides of the dish to make a bain marie. Cook for 35-45 minutes until golden brown and just set, with a slight wobble in the middle. Serve with double cream or marsala ice-cream, if you can find it. This is best eaten, like many eggy dishes, after a little 10-minute pause to “settle”.

From Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26)

Related
The 20 best easy Christmas baking recipes

Easy. Christmas. Baking. Three of my favourite words. Three of my favourite things. Twenty perfect recipes. Nigel and Nigella! Maple walnut biscuits from Jeremy Lee. A breakfast loaf from Honey & Co, marmalade popovers from Margaret Costa. Advent treats: flammkuchen from Anja Dunk and Yotam’s Swiss chocolate cookies. There are savouries: cheese and quince shortbread from Olia Hercules, sage and onion twists from Benjamina Ebuehi, stilton scones from Claire Thomson. There’s sweet: chocolate plum pudding and candy cane cookies. Truly, simply delicious. Merry Christmas from OFM.
Chocolate plum pudding recipe by Helen Goh

10-12 sultanas, raisins, currants. , a combination of pears, figs, apricots, prunes and dates, all chopped to the size of raisins. dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa solids) , finely chopped (or use chocolate buttons) unsweetened cocoa powder. 35g. , preferably Dutch-processed (I like Droste or Callebaut) eggs 4, lightly beaten. fresh...
Brunsli chocolate cookies recipe by Yotam Ottolenghi

Anyone from Switzerland will tell you these should only be made with cinnamon and cloves and only be baked and eaten at Christmas. Having played around with the spice mix, and baked and eaten them happily throughout the year, I would make the case for the rules for this chewy brownie-like (and gluten-free) biscuit to be extended. Swiss-born Cornelia Staeubli, through whom nearly all decisions at Ottolenghi have to pass, would firmly disagree. It’s true, though, that they’re particularly at home when things are festive, so I’ve made them into stars to play the game.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk

Flammkuchen, often dubbed as “German pizza”, is a very thin and crisp piece of dough topped with soured cream, onions and schinken (cured ham). It originates from the German/French border region of Alsace – traditionally baked in a wood oven, it was invented by bakers to test the temperature of their ovens; if the oven was hot enough for bread the flammkuchen would only take a minute to cook.
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
