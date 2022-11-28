ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

semoball.com

Panagos takes home Carr Trophy

The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W

KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
NEW MADRID, MO
semoball.com

Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays

DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

'Tough' SEMO Conference play gets underway tonight

You can certainly make this definitive statement regarding fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen: He has little fear when it comes to scheduling tough competition. The Bearcats will open their 2022-23 season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Events Center against the defending MSHSAA Class...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Portageville splits a pair of games at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Portageville boys basketball team started the season by switching a pair of games at the Riverbend Shootout at New Madrid County Central High School this past weekend. The Bulldogs (1-1) opened the event with 62-56 loss to Covington despite a game-high 32 points from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Kelly boat races Bell City in the opening round of the Oran Tournament

ORAN, Mo. — Kelly opened the season with smothering defense and a lethal offensive attack, obliterating Bell City 95-42 in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The second-seeded Hawks (2-0) led from start to finish and were never seriously threatened by the seventh-seeded Cubs...
BELL CITY, MO
semoball.com

Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket

MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

Dexter vs Charleston

DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets

This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
HOLCOMB, MO
semoball.com

Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond

In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary

The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

