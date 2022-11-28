Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in Oregon
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Two Eastern Oregon men indicted for unlawfully taking big game animals
PENDLETON, Oregon — Two Eastern Oregon men have been indicted for the unlawful taking of big game animals. The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers began investigating 28-year-old Walker Erickson of Pendleton and 23-year-old Hunter Wagner of Pilot Rock in 2020. Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information about people unlawfully taking big game. They gathered...
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
Winter Storm Warnings In Effect In Oregon and Washington
For the South Washington Cascades- including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,. Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM PST. Expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two. inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must...
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades
It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Why are Oregon flags at half-staff?
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown mandated on Tuesday that flags in Oregon be flown at half-staff in memory of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia, who passed away at the age of 61. According to his office, McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, passed away Monday night...
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
