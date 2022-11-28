ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two Eastern Oregon men indicted for unlawfully taking big game animals

PENDLETON, Oregon — Two Eastern Oregon men have been indicted for the unlawful taking of big game animals.   The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers began investigating 28-year-old Walker Erickson of Pendleton and 23-year-old Hunter Wagner of Pilot Rock in 2020.   Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information about people unlawfully taking big game. They gathered...
PENDLETON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR
KXL

Winter Storm Warnings In Effect In Oregon and Washington

For the South Washington Cascades- including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,. Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM PST. Expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two. inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast

Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Why are Oregon flags at half-staff?

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown mandated on Tuesday that flags in Oregon be flown at half-staff in memory of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia, who passed away at the age of 61. According to his office, McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, passed away Monday night...
OREGON STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OREGON STATE
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR

