Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
BBC
Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical
A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer acquires IP developed by collapsed fashion marketplace Thread
Marks & Spencer has acquired the intellectual property developed by collapsed fashion marketplace. , as it seeks to boost revenues from new personalised services. The deal is part of a pre-pack administration where a buyer was lined up before the firm declared insolvency, according to The Times. The acquisition includes...
theindustry.fashion
Klarna expands Creator Platform to the UK
Payments provider and shopping service Klarna has today expanded its Creator Platform to the UK as well as the company’s 44 further regions. The Creator Platform seamlessly matches retailers with the appropriate influencers and tracks performance metrics. This enables retailers to maximise engagement with their target audiences and achieve higher returns on influencer partnerships.
travelnoire.com
A Hundred UK Companies To Adopt Four-Day Working Week With No Pay Cut
Have you ever dreamed about a three-day weekend all over the year? For some workers in the United Kingdom, it is becoming reality. As The Guardian reported this Monday, a hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay. This movement represents a revolution within Britain’s labor market.
Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits OLD
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal would make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” that he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
Whitehall chief looking at whether to stop civil service work on Scotland vote
Scotland secretary tells MPs Simon Case is considering issue related to would-be independence referendum
BBC
Nexperia Newport national security sale 'could take years'
The sale of Nexperia's site in Newport could take "years" according to Wales' first minister. The Chinese-owned company was ordered by UK ministers to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, due to national security concerns. Mark Drakeford said it would be for the UK government to provide any...
Increasing number of nurses join UK register from ‘red list’ countries
Health and care employers have been urged to follow ethical recruitment guidelines after it emerged that more than 2,000 nurses have come to work in the UK from so-called red list recruitment countries.New figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that a record 771,445 nurses and midwives are now registered with the regulator – an increase of 13,144 between April and September.The NMC said the growth in the number of professionals on the register is partly being driven by the number of nurses who trained overseas.It said that 11,496 international professionals joined the NMC register for the first...
NI protocol ‘shifts the position’ of region compared to rest of UK, court told
The Northern Ireland Protocol “fundamentally shifts the position” of the region compared to the rest of the UK, the Supreme Court has been told.On Wednesday, the UK’s highest court heard a challenge to the protocol, a post-Brexit arrangement for the area designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland.In June 2021, the High Court in Northern Ireland dismissed a legal challenge against the arrangement brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers from across the UK, including former first minister Dame Arlene Foster, TUV leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey.After a...
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
BBC
West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s. West Suffolk Council's...
