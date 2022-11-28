Read full article on original website
Related
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
gcaptain.com
Container Shipping Industry Passes Earnings Peak
The results are in. The container shipping industry earned profits of $58.9 billion in the third quarter, breaking a streak of seven straight record quarters for the sector and further confirmation that the industry’s earnings peak is now firmly in the rear-view, according to industry veteran John McCown. While...
swineweb.com
Hormel Foods Reports Record Sales and Double-Digit Earnings Growth In Fiscal 2022; Expects Continued Sales And Earnings Growth In Fiscal 2023
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY – FISCAL 2022. Record net sales of $12.5 billion, up 9%; organic net sales1 up 6%, excluding the partial-year impact of the Planters® snack nuts business and an additional week last year. Operating income of $1.3 billion, up 17%; up 13% compared to adjusted operating income1...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Two Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dips
Retail stocks are trading surprisingly well and that trend can be seen with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Free Report and TJX (TJX) - Get Free Report. Both have made a recent appearance on the 52-week-high list. Another retailer doing well is Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, as we...
The 9 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A sharp selloff in growth stocks creates opportunity for keen investors. Here are nine top-rated picks to consider in 2023.
Morris Goldfarb on Pushing Growth Through Change
Morris Goldfarb said he has plenty of growth teed up — and is ready to move on. The chairman and chief executive officer who has steered G-III Apparel Group through nearly five decades of major changes, said the loss of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein licenses could open up new opportunities for the company.
Motley Fool
Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday
Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Roku Stock Slides As KeyBanc Cuts Rating to 'Sector Weight' On Ad Weakness
Roku (ROKU) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Tuesday after analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their rating on the streaming service hub and connected TV maker, citing ad market weakness and the group's hardware investment plans. KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson cut his rating on Roku to 'sector weight',...
CNBC
Salesforce stock falls over 5% on earnings and sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor
Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Co-CEO Bret Taylor announced that he would step down. Salesforce stock fell over 6% in extended trading. Here's how the company did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the quarter ending in October:. EPS: $1.40, adjusted, versus $1.21 expected by...
freightwaves.com
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount
What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: Snowflake stock drops after sales forecast that CFO admits is ‘conservative’
Shares of Snowflake Inc. fell more than 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday, when the data-software company’s executives announced quarterly revenue that topped expectations but came up shy with their fourth-quarter sales outlook. Revenue increased to $557 million from $334 million in the third quarter, whereas analysts were modeling $540...
ValueWalk
Citi Trends Rises 27% As Q3 Results Beat On Profit Beat And Strong Cost Controls
Discusses the third quarter results with commentary and analysis of the stock. Discounted clothing retailer Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) closed 27.5% higher on Wednesday, after trading as high as $29.89 following a strong third-quarter result print. The stock remains down -66.8% over 2022 following the rally. Greenhaven Road Capital 3Q22 Commentary.
emsnow.com
North American PCB Industry Sales Up 9.0 Percent in October
IPC announced the October 2022 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.07. Total North American PCB shipments in October 2022 were up 9.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments fell 13.3 percent.
Crowdstrike Stock Plunges On Cautious Cyber Security Outlook, Q3 Revenue Miss
Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Wednesday after the cybersecurity experts posted disappointing third quarter earnings and warned of “increased macroeconomic headwinds” for the sector in the coming year. Crowdstrike said current quarter revenues would likely range between $619.1 million to $628.2 million, well...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Costco, Five Below and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Salesforce — Salesforce's stock shed 6.7% despite beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines after announcing the departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. Snowflake — The cloud stock tumbled 6% after hours on light product revenue guidance despite...
