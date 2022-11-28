ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Coachella Valley Resident Reflects on World AIDS Day

On December 1, the world takes a moment to commemorate World AIDS Day. This year’s these it “Rock the Ribbon.” This is all in an effort to destigmatized the disease and bring awareness to treatment and prevention. NBC Palm Springs caught up with local valley resident James...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds

The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Major League Show Jumping Arrives In The Desert

Major League Show Jumping has made its way to the desert this week. The top riders and horses from around the world compete at the Desert International Horse Park. This event is Major League Show Jumping’s final event for the year. The riders who compete in this league have...
THERMAL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners

A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats. John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.
LA QUINTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY

Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Bodies Found In Car Destroyed By Fire In Indio

(CNS) – Police found two bodies in a car destroyed by a fire on an unpaved service road in the desert in Indio Friday, prompting a homicide investigation. Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road, to a report of a burned vehicle, according to Officer Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department’s public information officer.
INDIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy