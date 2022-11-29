ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Paxlovid available to uninsured

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 2 days ago
Considered a life-saver for many COVID patients, the drug Paxlovid---administered after one has been infected---has been difficult to obtain without speedy attention and good medical insurance. That's changing in Sonoma County where a free clinic is connecting the uninsured with the new treatment. A dozen years after passage of the Affordable Care Act, care and access to it, remain a big issue. That's especially true in this case, according to Donna Waldman, Executive Director of Santa Rosa's Jewish Community Free Clinic. "The problem with this whole situation is that it's very time sensitive. You have to have the medication within five days of the onset of symptoms. If you're unaffiliated with any medical center, then how do you get tested and treated within five days?" The Montgomery Lane clinic was recently awarded a grant from state public health authorities to facilitate speeding the process---and getting the drug into the hands of uninsured patients while it can still do some good. "Somebody would call us up, and they would say 'I'm having this, this and this symptom,' and if it sounds, like in fact, they might have COVID, we will help facilitate them getting tests, we do not do testing, so that they can get a quick diagnosis. If they test positive, than one of our providers will go through the criteria to see whether or not Paxlovid is appropriate," Waldman said. The clinic provides vaccines, women's health, well-child exams and treatments for minor health problems. "Our services are completely free, but we are not a permanent medical home. We refer our clients to a permanent medical home in the community." To schedule an appointment, call 707-585-7780...or call 2-1-1 and ask for referral for the Jewish Community Free Clinic. And if you're not familiar with the clinic...Waldman says it's geared towards helping everyone. "We were founded by members of the Jewish community to provide care to everyone regardless of religious affiliation, immigration status, or income," she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POiBQ_0jQXduPA00

photo credit: Considered a life-saver for many COVID patients, the drug Paxlovid---administered after one has been infected---has been difficult to obtain without speedy attention and good medical insurance. That's changing in Sonoma County where a free clinic is connecting the uninsured with the new treatment. A dozen years after passage of the Affordable Care Act, care and access to it, remain a big issue. That's especially true in this case, according to Donna Waldman, Executive Director of Santa Rosa's Jewish Community Free Clinic. "The problem with this whole situation is that it's very time sensitive. You have to have the medication within five days of the onset of symptoms. If you're unaffiliated with any medical center, then how do you get tested and treated within five days?" The Montgomery Lane clinic was recently awarded a grant from state public health authorities to facilitate speeding the process---and getting the drug into the hands of uninsured patients while it can still do some good. "Somebody would call us up, and they would say 'I'm having this, this and this symptom,' and if it sounds, like in fact, they might have COVID, we will help facilitate them getting tests, we do not do testing, so that they can get a quick diagnosis. If they test positive, than one of our providers will go through the criteria to see whether or not Paxlovid is appropriate," Waldman said. The clinic provides vaccines, women's health, well-child exams and treatments for minor health problems. "Our services are completely free, but we are not a permanent medical home. We refer our clients to a permanent medical home in the community." To schedule an appointment, call 707-585-7780...or call 2-1-1 and ask for referral for the Jewish Community Free Clinic. And if you're not familiar with the clinic...Waldman says it's geared towards helping everyone. "We were founded by members of the Jewish community to provide care to everyone regardless of religious affiliation, immigration status, or income," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Reinventing the wheel or creating community? A look at house-sharing in Sonoma County

photo credit: Courtesy of themrkrish Interviews and audio for this story comes courtesy of Nor Cal Public Media's Isabel Fischer as part of the series Bay Area Bountiful SHARE Sonoma County is an organization that matches someone seeking housing with someone who can provide housing – often a person with an empty bedroom that could be occupied by a tenant or resident.  Sheila Almquist, a housing navigator with the group said there are building blocks behind the unique model of sharing homes.   "Food, housing and community are about the essential things in life," Almquist said.   Among others, the nonprofit helps connect home-owning seniors who are...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Fact finder recommends actions mostly in line with Gravenstein District offer in labor dispute

photo credit: Courtesy of Gravenstein Union School District The winter holiday period often breaks up schedules and puts school on the back burner. For Sebastopol’s Gravenstein Union school district, this year’s holiday might herald a strike.   Maybe not the Grinch, but mean-spirited all the same. That’s the feeling staff at the district say they felt towards the conclusion of a recent fact-finding hearing before a neutral chair.   Gravenstein Union School District's superintendent, Dave Rose said negotiations remain in play.   "We're still in discussions," Rose said. "We had a brief session on Wednesday right before Thanksgiving with members of the GUCE Leadership team. We talked about...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage.  It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRCB 104.9

Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass

Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass.    A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan.    After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own.    Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Is the Great Highway’s Partial Closure Here for Good?

The dust has barely settled after voters chose to keep JFK Drive car-free earlier this month, but the fate of another iconic San Francisco road is already up for debate. At a Monday meeting, the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee moved ahead with legislation to keep the Great Highway closed to cars on weekends and holidays until the end of 2025, sending the decision to the full board.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
532
Followers
412
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy