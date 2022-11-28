Read full article on original website
4 Vikings Starters Will Hit Free Agency after the Season
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the first-year general manager, tried to fill as many holes as possible in the offseason. His task wasn’t easy, as the team needed multiple new starters on defense and was over the cap limit. For that reason, Adofo-Mensah signed players to cheap one-year deals. Four Vikings starters will hit free agency.
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 13 of the Fantasy Football Season
We had been at the restaurant for maybe 30 seconds. The waiter hadn't even put down the menus yet when Beth looked at me. “Before we start, you should know I have three kids.” She smiles at me now. “This is the part of the date where you run away screaming.”
Detroit News
Lions set to unleash Jameson Williams once rookie WR forges chemistry with Jared Goff
Allen Park — It took one day of practice for wide receiver Jameson Williams to confirm he's exactly the guy the Detroit Lions thought he was when they drafted him in the first round in April. "Certainly the speed does pop out," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "Hopefully we...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 13 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Leonard Fournette playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Bucs Week 13 Monday Night Football
Leonard Fournette entered the regular season as one of the low-tier RB1s that needs to be on your fantasy football roster. However, it hasn't looked like that over the past few weeks with the emergence of rookie RB Rachaad White, who is coming off a solid performance against the Browns last week.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Look: Kirk Cousins Hints Big Appearance Move Is Coming
Kirk Cousins recently joked about getting a custom grill like his teammate Justin Jefferson. But as it turns out, the Vikings quarterback wasn't joking. The veteran signal caller has some custom mouth-bling "in the works." "My agent has gotten probably six emails from dentists," Cousins said, per team insider Andrew...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Packers vs. Bears on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 13 game
The Packers and Bears will face off in a rivalry matchup at Solider Field in Chicago on Sunday. Both teams are on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture, but this matchup always raises the stakes due to the history between these two teams. How could Bears fans...
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott
Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch This Weekend
With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch. At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
The AFC-leading Chiefs look to keep their five-game winning streak alive as they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the 7-4 Bengals in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Kansas City enters Week 13 off a 26-10 win over the depleted Rams while Cincinnati notched an impressive 20-16 road win over the AFC South-leading Titans.
