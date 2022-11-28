ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Cousins Hints Big Appearance Move Is Coming

Kirk Cousins recently joked about getting a custom grill like his teammate Justin Jefferson. But as it turns out, the Vikings quarterback wasn't joking. The veteran signal caller has some custom mouth-bling "in the works." "My agent has gotten probably six emails from dentists," Cousins said, per team insider Andrew...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott

Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

The AFC-leading Chiefs look to keep their five-game winning streak alive as they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the 7-4 Bengals in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Kansas City enters Week 13 off a 26-10 win over the depleted Rams while Cincinnati notched an impressive 20-16 road win over the AFC South-leading Titans.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy