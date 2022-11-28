Read full article on original website
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
Seven Texas football players announced their intentions to join the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday of next week. Chief among them were back-up quarterback Hudson Card and jumbo tight end Andrej Karic. In those two instances, you can’t do anything but applaud the player for giving their all...
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick this weekend’s college football conference championship games against the spread. Before making their official selections in the last regular season week of Race for the Case, the podcast...
Wyatt Elwood's Hornet pride started at a young age. Flour Bluff (10-3) vs. No. 3 Liberty Hill (12-1) faceoff on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ryan went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most triples without a miss. He helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. “I think we were due for one, all of us,” Ryan said of veteran-heavy Notre Dame shaking off some early-season close calls and then a loss in its last outing. “We have guys who are too good at playing the right way. I think we were still kind of finding ourselves and we picked a good night to figure it out.” JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
