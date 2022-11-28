Read full article on original website
Jonn Smith
3d ago
1.1.23 starts the illegal Carbon Tax/fee. It will double the states tax on fuel over time with no benefits to the roads. Voters voted it down twice. Dems in Olympia approved it during Covid lock down
19
Mary Colorossi
3d ago
Yes and we'd like to know who's gonna give us seniors enough money to buy these fancy electric cars he wants us all the drive , Most of us live on a fixed income.
15
Ray Budau
3d ago
carbon footprint is the lowest ever. how much lower do you want to go? climate footprint and climate change is all b.s.
10
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
Yakima Herald Republic
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
koze.com
Modest Increase in Average Price of Washington Workers’ Compensation Insurance in 2023
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has announced a 4.8 percent increase in the average worker’s compensation premium rate for 2023. The rate increase, prompted by wage inflation and rising medical costs, means employers and workers will jointly pay an additional $61 a year, on average, for each full-time employee. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Supreme Court clears way for state to collect capital-gains tax
OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality. The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities
For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
kpug1170.com
New report highlights invasive green crab population in Washington waters
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new report from state wildlife officials is highlighting just how many invasive crabs have been making their way into the Puget Sound. Q13 reports that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed over 250,000 European green crabs so far this year. The crabs are...
Washington residents can still get free at-home COVID tests through the end of 2022
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits through the end of 2022 despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. Washington residents can order up to 10 free at-home test kits per month through...
KREM
School closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is expected to continue into the afternoon, meaning travel may be difficult for both the morning and evening commutes.
WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
Tri-City Herald
‘A widespread snow event’ is coming to WA state. Here’s what you should know
Multiple regions across Washington state are expecting more winter weather and snow as there are 24 winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings currently active throughout the state from the National Weather Service. The NWS expects snow to reach both eastern and western Washington state late Tuesday afternoon and over...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
