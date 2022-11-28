ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

WESH

Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a deadly crash. Sheriff Grady Judd said the two-vehicle crash happened in Lake Wales on State Road 60 and West Lake Wales Road. The crash did involve fatalities, according to Judd. Information hasn't...
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

One woman killed, one woman injured in Kissimmee domestic violence stabbing, Osceola Sheriff Lopez says

A man was arrested after one woman was found dead on the living room floor and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news briefing on Tuesday that Osceola deputies received a call about a stabbing at a Kissimmee home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WCJB

Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
GAINESVILLE, FL

