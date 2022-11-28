Read full article on original website
Two Brothers From Lakeland Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Harden Boulevard
LAKELAND, FLA. – Two Lakeland brothers were killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road
click orlando
State Road 60 reopened in Polk County after fatal crash shut down lanes
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the temporary partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd...
WESH
Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a deadly crash. Sheriff Grady Judd said the two-vehicle crash happened in Lake Wales on State Road 60 and West Lake Wales Road. The crash did involve fatalities, according to Judd. Information hasn't...
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday in Orange County. Troopers confirmed they are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly crash on SR-520. The crash involved a wrong-way driver who struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was flown from...
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Woman dies during test drive at Florida car dealership
An elderly woman was killed while test driving a vehicle at a Florida car dealership on Saturday.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested After Gas Station Baseball Bat, Car Attack
An incident in a gas station parking lot Tuesday morning landed a Florida man and woman behind bars after attacking a patron who was at the gas pumps. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 7:55 a.m., a male victim and female passenger were at
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
westorlandonews.com
Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested
Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
A 9-year-old Boy was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.
According to deputies, the child fell from a watercraft into Lake Annie on Saturday. A 9-year-old child was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.Photo bypolk county sheriff's office.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
positivelyosceola.com
One woman killed, one woman injured in Kissimmee domestic violence stabbing, Osceola Sheriff Lopez says
A man was arrested after one woman was found dead on the living room floor and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news briefing on Tuesday that Osceola deputies received a call about a stabbing at a Kissimmee home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
WESH
Crews recover body of 9-year-old Florida boy who fell from boat, was hit by propeller
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Polk County have recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
SUV catches fire near gas station in Plant City, injuries unknown
An SUV caught fire near a gas station in Plant City on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Man arrested after holding woman against her will in Dover home: HCSO
A 44-year-old man is in jail after holding a woman against her will in a Dover home the day after Thanksgiving.
WCJB
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
