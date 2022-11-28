Read full article on original website
Related
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
What You Need to Know Before Buying Caterpillar Stock
Investors and potential investors in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) find themselves in an unusual position. There's no shortage of speculation about the possibility that the global economy will experience a significant slowdown in 2023, and that's usually bad news for a stock traditionally labeled as "cyclical." On the other hand, there's...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip...
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the...
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
AMN or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Doximity (DOCS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
Acadia (ACAD) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Acadia due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. ZUMIEZ INC. (ZUMZ) is a small-cap value stock in...
PDBC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) where we have detected an approximate $58.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 432,300,000 to 428,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PDBC, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Up 38.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Shares have added about 38.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Horizon Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kronos Worldwide (KRO). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Glaukos (GKOS) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Glaukos (GKOS). Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaukos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
