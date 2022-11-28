ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro News-Times

Liberty's football season was a success by any measure

By Wade Evanson
 2 days ago
They say it's not how you start, but rather how you finish.

The Liberty football team began the season with just three wins over their first six games but won four of their last five before a season-ending loss to North Salem in the semifinals of the Columbia Cup.

Head coach Eric Mahlum said it wasn't good fortune or happenstance that his team made such a remarkable run. Their late-season success was instead a product of something every coach hopes to see: good old-fashioned teamwork.

"They truly became a team that was playing their best ball and really understanding what it takes day in and day out to be winners," the coach said. "They practiced hard and won Monday through Thursday before they ever hit the field on Friday night. They also understood that it was the sum of the whole, not the individual. They got to the point where they were playing 11 strong and trusting each other to do their job."

The Falcons narrowly lost to Sherwood in their regular-season finale, a game which had they won would've afforded them a Pacific Conference championship. But despite that heart-wrenching defeat, the team picked itself up and went on to win games over Reynolds and Clackamas in the state's new Columbia Cup postseason tournament prior to their semifinal loss to North Salem.

Despite losing the game to the Vikings 39-21, Mahlum was proud of his team for a performance he described as far more competitive than the final score indicates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFyFi_0jQXJLar00 "The players worked hard and gave everything they had during the Columbia Cup playoffs," Mahlum said. "North Salem was a tough battle against another great team. Though the score may not have reflected it, the game came down to a few plays and hats off to North Salem, who made the plays."

The coach had a tough time singling out difference-makers on this year's team, citing seemingly countless valuable contributors, but he did speak highly of three seniors in particular: linebacker and offensive lineman Nate Smith, receiver and defensive back Vincent Cabezudo, and lineman Ryan Berger, who was a force on both sides of the ball.

"He (Berger) was a disruptive force on the line throughout the season," Mahlum said. "If you were an opposing coach, you knew where Ryan was.

"But I could go on and on about so many players."

The team's late-season run to the Columbia Cup semifinals offered Liberty gratification and return on a season's worth of investment in the weight room, in the classroom and on the field. But it also serves as inspiration for a team that returns a significant portion of their roster next year.

"I don't know if it is as much momentum as it is hunger," Mahlum said. "What I mean by that is that they had a taste of something special and see how close they were, that the returners want to get back to work and prepare for the next season and try to take the next step. While we're still embracing our seniors and what they accomplished this year, our younger players are already pushing us to get back to work and get going on next season."

North Salem went on to drop the Columbia Cup final to Westview 51-22, wrapping up the first year of the secondary postseason bracket featuring the 17th- through the 32nd-seeded teams from the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10czXA_0jQXJLar00 While opinions have differed on the benefit of the first-year tournament, you can count Mahlum as a proponent of the inaugural event, citing the opportunity for kids to further compete and to do so on a fairly level playing field — something that was inarguably missing in the traditional 32-team bracket in recent years.

"As I told my players, I don't care what they call it in life or what job you are given, you go compete your butt off to be the best you can," Mahlum said. "I know at the end of the day, our team had a great experience and our younger players got a few more weeks of development. We will always be ready and happy to compete in whatever bracket we fall into."

And compete they did. But while ending a bit short of their goal, there were no regrets despite that defeat.

"It is never easy to end any season," Mahlum said, "but I take solace in knowing that our players left everything they had on the field."

