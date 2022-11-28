People go wild for seasonal and/or holiday-themed foods and products, a fact that companies absolutely take into account when planning limited-time only menus. Sweets are especially beloved this time of year, as evidenced by the ever-successful holiday pie at McDonald's and the Wendy's peppermint frosty. Starbucks continues to rule the holiday market, however, and in 2022 introduced not one or two, but SIX holiday beverages. The lineup includes the toasted white chocolate mocha, Irish cream cold brew, and the chestnut praline latte, among others, according to Starbucks Stories & News. The drinks were also accompanied by a bevy of seasonal bakery options at the erstwhile coffee purveyor.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO