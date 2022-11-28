Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
Jack Wolfskin Assigns New Leadership Targeting UK and Nordic Growth
German outdoor apparel and camping brand Jack Wolfskin has announced new management personnel for its UK and Nordic regions, aligned with its global growth strategy. Steve Rosier has been named Jack Wolfskin’s country director for the UK and Ireland. Meanwhile, Göran Bange has been appointed as Northern Europe Nordics sales director.
moderncampground.com
BIG4 Castlemaine Holiday Park Opens New Accommodation For PWDs
BIG4 Castlemaine Gardens Holiday Park (Australia) has added an accommodation option for the disabled by constructing the specially designed three-bedroom luxurious villa. The fully self-contained home has an extra-large master bedroom that has an extra wide entrance to make it easy for wheelchairs or mobility assistance, a king-sized bed, and a large bathroom with a walk-in or roll-in shower that has railings and handrails for assistance.
moderncampground.com
Lydcott Glamping Named Cornwall’s Glamping Business of the Year
Cornwall’s (England) Lydcott Glamping was recently hailed the Glamping Business of the Year at the Cornwall Tourism Awards. As shiny as the “gold” title is, the business sprouted from humble beginnings—and owners Richard and Emma Liddle make sure not to forget that. Set on a lovely...
Comments / 0