BIG4 Castlemaine Gardens Holiday Park (Australia) has added an accommodation option for the disabled by constructing the specially designed three-bedroom luxurious villa. The fully self-contained home has an extra-large master bedroom that has an extra wide entrance to make it easy for wheelchairs or mobility assistance, a king-sized bed, and a large bathroom with a walk-in or roll-in shower that has railings and handrails for assistance.

1 DAY AGO