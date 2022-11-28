Read full article on original website
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Maaxontrip: Discovering the Journey Behind the Success
Maaxontrip has returned with a fresh new song called “Dark”. The song caught our attention immediately for its poignant, versatile production and engaging, dynamic performance. Containing dream-like surreal guitars, punchy percussion, and infectious bass, “Dark” marks another strong release from Max, who continues to build his expansive discography at a rapid pace.
Indie Artist Martin Huu Nguyen Prepares to Hit Again with Rich the Kid
Hustle without a doubt is within Martin Huu Nguyen’s character. Having already scored a feature with the 9x Grammy nominee Hip Hop artist & mogul Rick Ross on the song “Way I Get It” in late November, he is on another streak with scoring yet another feature this time with the recently signed RCA record’s Dimitri Leslie Roger, professionally known as Rich the Kid.
Live Session with Artist to Watch, MonstaMovez on Breakout Single ‘Born 2 Flex’
Live Session with the rising artist, MonstaMovez, who hit #8 on the Triller Billboard US Chart with his very first song “Born 2 Flex” featuring Coota Cash. This viral influencer, dancer, model, singer, rapper, actor, songwriter, and entrepreneur, blew the music charts off the roof when the song debuted at #8 on the Triller Billboard US chart joining artists such as Justin Beiber, ZaeHD, and Cette 3 in the top 10. Triller has been very supportive of MonstaMovez and signed him as an official content creator.
DDaGod is on Fire with ‘Spazzout’
DDaGod is on fire right now and the records he’s dropping are bangers that got the streets going crazy. DDaGod has been putting in some serious work and it is really starting to pay off. The public is reacting to the music in a positive way. It almost feels like the kid can not do anything wrong on a track.
Trapland Pat Drops Visuals for Hot Single ‘Road 2 Riches’
Florida rapper Trapland Pat continues his run of singles following jazzy cuts “Z Land” and “Vibes,” as the Broward County baller shares the video for his new single “Road 2 Riches.” Over a steel-drum heavy production by frequent collaborator Pepper Jack Zoe, Pat makes it clear that his bankroll is growing longer than the I-95 – even if he’s not working a typical 9 to 5: “I can’t work a tractor, but I could work the 9 to 5/High speed for that green, touch the 75.” Trading in his usual luxury whip for an 18-wheeler, Trapland Pat prepares himself for a money-bound journey.
Chat With The Reigning King of Afro Dance, A-Star | Papermaker
Jamil Abbas, best known as “A-Star” is a globally renowned musician hailing from the beautiful nation of Ghana. His unique ability to create scintillating “Afro Dance” music propelled him into the mainstream. During the course of his stellar career, A-Star has managed to receive numerous awards while also featuring on several prominent music charts. Some of his viral hit tracks such as “Balaya” and “Kupe” have garnered global attention in such an unprecedented way. His infectious music and authentic sound culminated in him being widely regarded as the “king of Afro Dance”. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with A-Star (AS). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Live Session with DJ Tony Tone aka Tony Crush of the ColdCrush Brothers
Live Session with DJ Tony Tone aka Tony Crush a member and founder of the ColdCrush Brothers. He is a Pioneer and founding father of the Hip Hop Culture recognized and honored in The Smithsonian Museum and the Universal Hip Hop Museum. As we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary...
PATRÓN EL ALTO & Hit-Boy Announce NEW Collab Dropping Early 2023
During the recent ComplexCon, Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer, Hit-Boy and PATRÓN Tequila unveiled their “Mixed & Mastered” collaboration in partnership with Mass Appeal. The upcoming collaboration includes a high-energy record inspired by PATRÓN Tequila’s new prestige tequila, PATRÓN EL ALTO, as well as an accompanying docuseries dropping in January 2023 that highlights the parallels between crafting premium tequila and producing timeless music with one of hip hop’s most legendary artists.
Interviewing Global Icon & Acting Legend, Pearl Thusi – Lead Actress In Netflix’s “Queen Sono”
Pearl Thusi is widely recognized as being one of the foremost figures in the acting industry, worldwide. She rose to prominence on the local scene in South Africa about a decade ago. Pearl initially started out as a professional model before seamlessly transitioning into the acting industry. Her first big roles were in regional blockbusters such as “Zone 14” and “#1 Ladies Detective Agency”. It wouldn’t take too long for Pearl’s talent to garner widespread attention on the African continent. Her rising fame coupled with her acting prowess culminated in Pearl being casted in a number of global blockbusters. She landed big roles in massive productions such as Quantico, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings and Scorpion King. From the year 2017 onwards, Pearl began to establish herself as a trendsetter and pioneer. Pearl’s “Catching Feelings” became the first ever African film to be featured on Netflix. The film even ranked top 50 worldwide despite having a miniscule marketing budget. Acting icons such as Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union became avid admirers of Pearl Thusi after watching the film. In subsequent years, Pearl would once again become a pioneer for another Netflix “first”. Her highly touted “Queen Sono” became the very first African series to be produced by Netflix. This was a historic landmark for the continent of Africa and it paved the way for other African series to be produced and/or featured on Netflix. The actress would continue to push the boundaries and set the precedent when she became the first African woman to host a “Comedy Central Roast” show. Each of these amazing feats that Pearl accomplished have been fueled by her determination to provide a lasting legacy for her children while also extending the legacy and memory of her late parents.
Lamont “Renzo” Bracy Makes Directorial Debut with Cinematic Release of “Rockford Ave” Movie
A single mother struggles to raise four teenagers on Chicago’s Southside. Movie Director and record producer Lamont “Renzo” Bracy is set to begin production on his long anticipated film “Rockford Ave,” in the first quarter of 2023. Rockford Ave, is a faith based tale of one woman’s struggle to make a good life for her children. With the odds stacked against them, the William’s family prevails, but not without strife. The production of Rockford Ave has been in the works for five years, with the storyline and plot changing over the course of the pandemic. Renzo began writing Rockford Ave after the success of his gospel stage play, ‘Let Love In’, which set the stage for his directorial debut.
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Signs Songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to Exclusive Publishing Deal
Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, composer, and rapper Rodney Jerkins, AKA Darkchild, has signed songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to an exclusive co-publishing deal. Darkchild first rose to prominence in the late ’90s after co-writing and producing five songs for Mary J. Blige. The following year, he worked on Brandy’s Never Say Never album, including the hit single “The Boy Is Mine.” Jerkins has also written and produced songs for Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, SZA, and more.
