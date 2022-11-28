Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
thehypemagazine.com
Jay Critch Hits with Visuals for ‘Dance All Night’
Jay Critch returned with a banger meant to keep you dancing all night long. On November 25th the Brooklyn emcee released his tropical-tinged single “Up All Night” via EMPIRE, and the video is out now. Getting to the top is no easy feat. However, at the young age of 24, Jay Critch has risen through the ranks of the New York City rap scene with the poise of an industry veteran. This track showcases a different side of Critch, with his intoxicating auto-tune-driven flow gliding over an afrobeat-inspired production bringing the heat that will keep you warm this winter. Jay perfectly complements the song’s tropical heat with a visual filmed in Trinidad, in which we witness the rising rapper shake his worries away and dance all night with a few close friends.
thehypemagazine.com
Trapland Pat Drops Visuals for Hot Single ‘Road 2 Riches’
Florida rapper Trapland Pat continues his run of singles following jazzy cuts “Z Land” and “Vibes,” as the Broward County baller shares the video for his new single “Road 2 Riches.” Over a steel-drum heavy production by frequent collaborator Pepper Jack Zoe, Pat makes it clear that his bankroll is growing longer than the I-95 – even if he’s not working a typical 9 to 5: “I can’t work a tractor, but I could work the 9 to 5/High speed for that green, touch the 75.” Trading in his usual luxury whip for an 18-wheeler, Trapland Pat prepares himself for a money-bound journey.
thehypemagazine.com
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Signs Songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to Exclusive Publishing Deal
Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, composer, and rapper Rodney Jerkins, AKA Darkchild, has signed songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to an exclusive co-publishing deal. Darkchild first rose to prominence in the late ’90s after co-writing and producing five songs for Mary J. Blige. The following year, he worked on Brandy’s Never Say Never album, including the hit single “The Boy Is Mine.” Jerkins has also written and produced songs for Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, SZA, and more.
thehypemagazine.com
Jillz Returns with Brand New Single ‘Pressure’
Ready to make his mark on the game again, Platinum-Selling producer and artist, Jillz has broken the silence by announcing the release of his brand new single titled, “Pressure” featuring Le Broda. The musician decided to finally reveal the news to fans and the public in the mid...
thehypemagazine.com
Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit
Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
thehypemagazine.com
Model Magda Swider Gives an Insight Into Her Real Estate and Entrepreneurial Interests
The real estate market has become the most preferred form of investment for people. Right from working individuals to elite personalities, everyone has been indulging in the real estate sector to purchase property for self-use and also for investment. Knowing the power of creating wealth by investing in properties, model Magda Swider is actively making real estate investments in Poland.
thehypemagazine.com
PATRÓN EL ALTO & Hit-Boy Announce NEW Collab Dropping Early 2023
During the recent ComplexCon, Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer, Hit-Boy and PATRÓN Tequila unveiled their “Mixed & Mastered” collaboration in partnership with Mass Appeal. The upcoming collaboration includes a high-energy record inspired by PATRÓN Tequila’s new prestige tequila, PATRÓN EL ALTO, as well as an accompanying docuseries dropping in January 2023 that highlights the parallels between crafting premium tequila and producing timeless music with one of hip hop’s most legendary artists.
thehypemagazine.com
Kill Crew is the Hottest Clothing Brand with an Advocacy
Mental health is not just a mental issue. There are many physical symptoms associated with depression and anxiety. Kill Crew, a Los Angeles fitness and lifestyle clothing brand, focuses on the importance of having a healthy mind and body. Founded in 2020 by designer Colton Dobson and Marco Passaquindici, they set out to make fitness apparel for people who needed more than just workout clothes but the motivation to push through each day without giving up on themselves.
thehypemagazine.com
Lamont “Renzo” Bracy Makes Directorial Debut with Cinematic Release of “Rockford Ave” Movie
A single mother struggles to raise four teenagers on Chicago’s Southside. Movie Director and record producer Lamont “Renzo” Bracy is set to begin production on his long anticipated film “Rockford Ave,” in the first quarter of 2023. Rockford Ave, is a faith based tale of one woman’s struggle to make a good life for her children. With the odds stacked against them, the William’s family prevails, but not without strife. The production of Rockford Ave has been in the works for five years, with the storyline and plot changing over the course of the pandemic. Renzo began writing Rockford Ave after the success of his gospel stage play, ‘Let Love In’, which set the stage for his directorial debut.
thehypemagazine.com
Interviewing Global Icon & Acting Legend, Pearl Thusi – Lead Actress In Netflix’s “Queen Sono”
Pearl Thusi is widely recognized as being one of the foremost figures in the acting industry, worldwide. She rose to prominence on the local scene in South Africa about a decade ago. Pearl initially started out as a professional model before seamlessly transitioning into the acting industry. Her first big roles were in regional blockbusters such as “Zone 14” and “#1 Ladies Detective Agency”. It wouldn’t take too long for Pearl’s talent to garner widespread attention on the African continent. Her rising fame coupled with her acting prowess culminated in Pearl being casted in a number of global blockbusters. She landed big roles in massive productions such as Quantico, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings and Scorpion King. From the year 2017 onwards, Pearl began to establish herself as a trendsetter and pioneer. Pearl’s “Catching Feelings” became the first ever African film to be featured on Netflix. The film even ranked top 50 worldwide despite having a miniscule marketing budget. Acting icons such as Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union became avid admirers of Pearl Thusi after watching the film. In subsequent years, Pearl would once again become a pioneer for another Netflix “first”. Her highly touted “Queen Sono” became the very first African series to be produced by Netflix. This was a historic landmark for the continent of Africa and it paved the way for other African series to be produced and/or featured on Netflix. The actress would continue to push the boundaries and set the precedent when she became the first African woman to host a “Comedy Central Roast” show. Each of these amazing feats that Pearl accomplished have been fueled by her determination to provide a lasting legacy for her children while also extending the legacy and memory of her late parents.
Comments / 0