Motley Fool
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen
Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Tesla Gives an Unexpected Christmas Gift to EV Buyers
Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. Elon Musk's group has seen its competitors gain market share because it is no longer the only company to offer electric vehicles. In the U.S. market alone, the legacy carmakers Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche, and the young upstarts Rivian, Lucid and Polestar, mount fierce competition.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks. The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.
Lincoln and Buick Are the Most Reliable American Car Brands, Consumer Reports Survey Says
Lincoln and Buick owners love their cars according to a recent survey from Consumer Reports. The post Lincoln and Buick Are the Most Reliable American Car Brands, Consumer Reports Survey Says appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk
Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The BMW 3 and 4 Series are as reliable as they are luxurious. The post The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes Makes a Bold Move
The price of electric vehicles is often one of the most common points of contemplation when consumers consider buying a green car. It is one of the last obstacles that often prevent them from taking the plunge when they compare the prices with those of gasoline cars. The difference in...
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
5 things automakers and car shoppers are getting wrong about electric vehicles, according to GM's president
In a recent interview with Insider, Mark Reuss identified some common EV misconceptions among automakers and car shoppers.
electrek.co
First batch of Lordstown Endurance EV pickups leaving Ohio Foxconn plant for delivery
It’s an exciting day for electric truck enthusiasts, with Lordstown Motors (RIDE) announcing its Endurance EV pickup has achieved full homologation. The first batch of 500 EV pickup trucks is leaving its Ohio Foxconn facility en route for customer delivery. Who would’ve thought we would make it to this...
insideevs.com
What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?
Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
Autoweek.com
An Aftermarket Company Finally Addresses the BMW Grille Problem
ADRO has come out with a replacement grille for the “controversial” stock grille on the current BMW M3/M4, with a lower profile. But ADRO has bigger plans, including becoming a carmaker. The idea is to get a “skateboard” EV platform from an existing OEM and add its own...
