Motley Fool

2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future

Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
insideevs.com

2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen

Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
TheStreet

Tesla Gives an Unexpected Christmas Gift to EV Buyers

Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. Elon Musk's group has seen its competitors gain market share because it is no longer the only company to offer electric vehicles. In the U.S. market alone, the legacy carmakers Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche, and the young upstarts Rivian, Lucid and Polestar, mount fierce competition.
Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
InsideHook

The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now

Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
TheStreet

B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk

Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
TheStreet

Mercedes Makes a Bold Move

The price of electric vehicles is often one of the most common points of contemplation when consumers consider buying a green car. It is one of the last obstacles that often prevent them from taking the plunge when they compare the prices with those of gasoline cars. The difference in...
insideevs.com

What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?

Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
Autoweek.com

An Aftermarket Company Finally Addresses the BMW Grille Problem

ADRO has come out with a replacement grille for the “controversial” stock grille on the current BMW M3/M4, with a lower profile. But ADRO has bigger plans, including becoming a carmaker. The idea is to get a “skateboard” EV platform from an existing OEM and add its own...

