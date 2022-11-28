Read full article on original website
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Reason Investors Should Have Confidence in Bitcoin
The news of crypto exchange FTX declaring bankruptcy and how it got to this point represents a low point for the crypto industry -- but not for all cryptos, more specifically, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency, and throughout its tenure, it's been at the center of some of the most infamous events in crypto history. One of those puts the recent FTX meltdown to shame. Yet despite these events, Bitcoin continues to operate as it has since it was invented in 2009.
DVY, VLO, OKE, PFG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) where we have detected an approximate $87.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,200,000 to 184,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of DVY, in trading today Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) is down about 2.8%, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is down about 1.3%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DVY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DVY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Acadia (ACAD) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Acadia due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Top Investing Trends of 2022
The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
As a result of continuing advancements in medical treatments and technology, the global population of individuals over age 65 is projected to rise from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Families will be able to spend more time with loved ones due to extended life expectancies. And...
SAP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $111.80, changing hands for $112.01/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Owens Corning Hikes Dividend By 50%; To Repurchase Up To 10 Mln Additional Shares
(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced that its board has approved a quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization. The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, an about 50% increase compared with the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target's quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to "Hold" from "Buy" while reducing its price target to $165. That's pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don't seem to see much value after Target's latest flop.
Analysts Predict 28% Upside For The Holdings of LEGR
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (Symbol: LEGR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $46.06 per unit.
Is ADT (ADT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Should You Buy Bitcoin if It Drops Below $15,000?
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bears are out in force. With the digital currency trading around $16,900, fears of more FTX contagion, recession, inflation, and China geopolitical risk could push it down past $15,000. Understandably, even the most die-hard buy-the-dip Bitcoin investors are getting concerned right now. Right now, $16,900 represents...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV
In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as high as $60.70 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains, despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data, amid easing worries about global monetary policy tightening.
3 Must-Buy Cryptos if You Have $500 or Less to Spend
Those looking for must-buy cryptos to own at a cost of $500 or less are often after higher-risk, higher-reward cryptos. Indeed, $500 is a small amount of money to invest to garner significant returns. Thus, it’s clear that most major cryptos aren’t going to be the target of such enterprising investors. Indeed, those with more money to invest are probably better off sticking with larger cryptos.
