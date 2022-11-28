Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Elon Musk went to war — then made up — with Apple. Here's what happened.
Musk, the world's richest man and new Twitter owner, declared "war" with the world's biggest tech company: Apple.
NASDAQ
How Will Crypto Companies Remain Viable?
How will crypto companies remain viable? Bitstamp US CEO Bobby Zagotta joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss.
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq leads Wall St lower after robust November jobs data
Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as higher-than-expected job additions in November reignited investor concerns about the Federal Reserve continuing on its path of aggressive monetary policy tightening. The Labor Department's jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000, compared...
NASDAQ
5 Monster Stocks to Buy Before 2023
The bear market may not feel like a great time for investing. But here's the thing: It actually is one of the best times to buy stocks. That's because you can pick up stocks that may have been expensive in the past for a bargain. In many cases, we're talking about market leaders and companies that have become household names.
NASDAQ
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now?
Veeva Systems' (NYSE: VEEV) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on Dec. 1, following its latest earnings report. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on October 31, the cloud-based software company's revenue rose 16% year over year to $552.4 million, beating analysts' expectations by $6.3 million. Its adjusted net income grew 16% to $183.2 million, or $1.13 per share, also topping analysts' estimates by $0.06.
NASDAQ
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in...
NASDAQ
My 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
The market has punished growth stocks over the last year, and that trend could continue well into 2023 due to several factors. For instance, the Federal Reserve is planning to further increase benchmark interest rates in its ongoing effort to tame high inflation, but that's creating a more difficult environment for growth-oriented businesses. But none of that should scare investors. Companies with solid operations will find ways to navigate even challenging economic landscapes.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down If You Should Rent Or Buy
To rent or to buy, that IS the question. But how do you decide? There's a lot of ways you could look at it... as a strictly financial decision or based on where you are in your life and what your goals are (money and otherwise). You can also use a combo of the two. Kate shares some helpful insights to help you make the buying vs renting decision.
Comments / 0