Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China
US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says China’s stock market will pay the price for COVID protests
China’s strict zero-COVID policies will backfire in the near term and cause some serious pain for investors in that country, according to veteran money manager Mark Mobius. Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after an apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, Ürümqi, killed 10, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close
Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) to Stop Crude Production in Equatorial Guinea
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is planning to withdraw its oil operations in Equatorial Guinea and exit the country after its license expires in 2026, per a report by Reuters. The move reflects the company’s strategy to reduce crude production in West Africa, which is a high-cost and carbon-intensive region. It aims to invest in more lucrative projects in the Americas.
Business Insider
The stock market could fall 24% in 2023 as the Fed's balance sheet reduction sparks liquidity risks in 'odd places,' Bank of America says
The stock market isn't out of the woods yet as 2023 approaches, according to Bank of America. The bank released its 2023 outlook and while it expects flat returns for the S&P 500, it also expects big volatility. Here's why BofA thinks the S&P 500 could fall as much as...
NASDAQ
Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, surging almost 1,300 points or 7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 18,600-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Surge In Reaction To Powell Remarks Hinting At Slower Rate Hikes
(RTTNews) - With traders reacting positively to highly anticipated remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stocks have moved sharply higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher. In recent trading, the major...
What Investors Should Do as Protests in China Rattle Global Markets
Investors are worried about China again. A swift uptick in Covid-19 cases has triggered a slew of new lockdowns and restrictions — a rapid reversal from the potential reopening that Chinese workers and global investors alike have been eagerly anticipating. Over the weekend, large-scale protests against China’s strict zero-Covid policy intensified in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Zacks.com
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
tipranks.com
Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Caught up in China’s COVID Chaos
Nio stock has been volatile due to the uncertainty pertaining to China’s COVID-19 policies and the related impact on supply chain. The company’s ability to meet its Q4 deliveries and revenue target will be impacted if China doesn’t ease its Zero COVID Policy. The U.S.-listed shares of...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As Hawkish Fed Blunts China Covid Hopes
Stocks ended mixed Tuesday, while the dollar drifted lower against its global peers and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors looked for a change in China's strict Covid health policies following rare weekend protests in the world's second-largest economy. Security remains tight in major Chinese cities, however, and comments from high-ranking...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
NASDAQ
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
Comments / 0