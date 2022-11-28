ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China

US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
Fortune

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says China’s stock market will pay the price for COVID protests

China’s strict zero-COVID policies will backfire in the near term and cause some serious pain for investors in that country, according to veteran money manager Mark Mobius. Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after an apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, Ürümqi, killed 10, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions.
WGAU

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Benzinga

Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close

Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
msn.com

2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
NASDAQ

ExxonMobil (XOM) to Stop Crude Production in Equatorial Guinea

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is planning to withdraw its oil operations in Equatorial Guinea and exit the country after its license expires in 2026, per a report by Reuters. The move reflects the company’s strategy to reduce crude production in West Africa, which is a high-cost and carbon-intensive region. It aims to invest in more lucrative projects in the Americas.
NASDAQ

Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
msn.com

Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
NASDAQ

Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, surging almost 1,300 points or 7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 18,600-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Surge In Reaction To Powell Remarks Hinting At Slower Rate Hikes

(RTTNews) - With traders reacting positively to highly anticipated remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stocks have moved sharply higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher. In recent trading, the major...
Money

What Investors Should Do as Protests in China Rattle Global Markets

Investors are worried about China again. A swift uptick in Covid-19 cases has triggered a slew of new lockdowns and restrictions — a rapid reversal from the potential reopening that Chinese workers and global investors alike have been eagerly anticipating. Over the weekend, large-scale protests against China’s strict zero-Covid policy intensified in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Zacks.com

4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times

The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
tipranks.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Caught up in China’s COVID Chaos

Nio stock has been volatile due to the uncertainty pertaining to China’s COVID-19 policies and the related impact on supply chain. The company’s ability to meet its Q4 deliveries and revenue target will be impacted if China doesn’t ease its Zero COVID Policy. The U.S.-listed shares of...
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
NASDAQ

Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...

