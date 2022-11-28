The digital world has changed the way communities form and come together. Through online platforms, people worldwide can join a community and connect with a large group of people with similar interests or goals. However, managing a community of hundreds or thousands of people can be challenging, especially for community managers and their teams. And while there are several online platforms that allow for an organized online community hub, community managers often find that no one platform has all the features they need. This lack of an all-in-one platform is a problem that Jedari aims to solve. As a new and groundbreaking community management platform, Jedari hopes to serve communities and make it easier for members to find everything they need in one place.

1 DAY AGO