Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washingtonian.com

A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Morrow Hotel Opens in Washington D.C.

The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, officially opens its doors today. The hotel acts as an anchor tenant for the neighborhood, featuring dining by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, nearly 12,000 square feet of meetings and events space to the heart of NoMa, one of the city’s fastest-growing creative districts.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Now Delivering: The Collection at R Street

Welcome to this newly constructed, luxurious end-unit townhome at The Collection at R Street in the heart of Shaw. This home boasts over 2,700 square feet of living space over three levels, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, unmatched outdoor space, and private parking. With soaring ceiling heights, oversized windows, a two-story roof deck, and the largest private green space that The Collection has to offer, this home is sure to impress!
WASHINGTON, DC
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“your treasured favorites from Bub and Pop’s will still be offered during the day, but at night… Announcing Supper at Bub’s”

“As you all know, for 10 years now [opened in the former Pizanos Space back in February 2013] Bub and Pop’s has been wowing the DC Metro area as the go to spot to get your sandwich fix – quality ingredients, generous portions, and a dash of that “Philadelphia Tough Love.” We have garnered high praise from the most esteemed journalists including those at the Washington Post, Washingtonian, and Washington City Paper.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market

Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

DCHA responds to scathing HUD report

The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dcha-responds-to-scathing-hud-report/. DCHA responds to scathing HUD report. The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit

District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office

HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
HANOVER, MD

