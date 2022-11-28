Read full article on original website
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Morrow Hotel Opens in Washington D.C.
The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, officially opens its doors today. The hotel acts as an anchor tenant for the neighborhood, featuring dining by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, nearly 12,000 square feet of meetings and events space to the heart of NoMa, one of the city’s fastest-growing creative districts.
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-free
The United States is in many ways built for cars - there are suburbs without sidewalks, public transportation can be questionable and many people live far from where they work. But there are some places where it's a lot easier and more convenient to go without the expense of a car.
WUSA
Lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree
Today the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was put on display. The 78-foot-tall red spruce came from North Carolina.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
Washingtonian.com
Now Delivering: The Collection at R Street
Welcome to this newly constructed, luxurious end-unit townhome at The Collection at R Street in the heart of Shaw. This home boasts over 2,700 square feet of living space over three levels, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, unmatched outdoor space, and private parking. With soaring ceiling heights, oversized windows, a two-story roof deck, and the largest private green space that The Collection has to offer, this home is sure to impress!
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
popville.com
“your treasured favorites from Bub and Pop’s will still be offered during the day, but at night… Announcing Supper at Bub’s”
“As you all know, for 10 years now [opened in the former Pizanos Space back in February 2013] Bub and Pop’s has been wowing the DC Metro area as the go to spot to get your sandwich fix – quality ingredients, generous portions, and a dash of that “Philadelphia Tough Love.” We have garnered high praise from the most esteemed journalists including those at the Washington Post, Washingtonian, and Washington City Paper.
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
WUSA
These roads will be closed for the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s National Christmas tree is getting lit up for the 100th time on Wednesday! While you're getting in the spirit, make sure you take note of these closures so traffic won't turn you into a scrooge. The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from...
Commercial Observer
DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market
Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
dcnewsnow.com
DCHA responds to scathing HUD report
The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dcha-responds-to-scathing-hud-report/. DCHA responds to scathing HUD report. The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
House fire displaces DC family
DC Fire and EMS responded to a kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE., according to a tweet.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
Judge drops assault charges against former DC Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart
Prosecutors have dropped charges against former D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart on Tuesday, ending a monthlong legal battle that began when the official was accused of assault and later resigned from office due to questions about his living arrangement.
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit
District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
