FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WANTED: Man, woman accused of credit card fraud
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central City
Just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue
WWL-TV
Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?
NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say
An alleged violent offender has ties, and an outstanding warrant, in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
19-year-old driver dead, passenger wounded in overnight Slidell shooting
Two people were shot while riding in a car through Slidell overnight, leading to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
WDSU
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
Woman shot, killed in N.O. parking lot near Canal Street Sunday morning, NOPD
Officers says they responded to the scene inside of a parking lot and found the victim, 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
WDSU
New Orleans section 8 advocate speaks out after removal from the Housing Authority Board without a reason why
NEW ORLEANS — A section 8 advocate speaks out after Mayor Latoya Cantrell removed her from the housing authority board without giving a reason why. Now, she's asking for a hearing with the city council to fight back for her spot. President of Section 8 Resident Council Sharon Jasper...
