Las Vegas, NV

247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator

Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Transfer Portal Daily: Iowa landing Cade McNamara could be a program-changer

IOWA'S (FINALLY) USING THE PORTAL. There’s the simple fact that Iowa’s hitting the transfer portal, which it hardly did in 2022; the Hawkeyes brought in a tight end from FCS Lafayette and saw a few players leave, notably return man Charlie Jones, who blossomed into a thousand-yard receiver at Purdue. Iowa's NIL collective is much more advanced than it was a year ago, which played a part in landing McNamara's commitment. McNamara was able to hit the portal before the Dec. 5 window begins because he's a grad transfer. He also underwent season-ending surgery after losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, so he's away from the team and would not have been a factor in Michigan's College Football Playoff push.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

