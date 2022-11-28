ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Injury-ridden Gonzaga notches 21-point victory over Maine

Fresh off a third-place finish at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, the Gonzaga University women’s basketball team played host to the Maine Black Bears Monday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. On a Monday that saw the Zags debut at No. 23...
SPOKANE, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Houston, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HOUSTON, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

The Importance Of Martin Maldonado

We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
KLTV

Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
TYLER, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX

