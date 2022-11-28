Read full article on original website
Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs’ weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They’ve taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and...
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
Houston ascends to No. 1 for first time since 1983
Houston is No. 1 again for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Cougars (5-0) received 45 first-place votes
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women's basketball debuts at No. 23 in AP poll after Battle 4 Atlantis
It seemed like only a matter of time before the Gonzaga women’s basketball team would make their season debut in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After receiving votes in each of the first three weekly polls, the Zags (5-1) entered the national rankings at No. 23 on Monday.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Injury-ridden Gonzaga notches 21-point victory over Maine
Fresh off a third-place finish at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, the Gonzaga University women’s basketball team played host to the Maine Black Bears Monday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. On a Monday that saw the Zags debut at No. 23...
Houston, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston teams still in hunt
Predictions and more for every quarterfinal game involving teams in and around the Bayou City.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
These 5 Houston roads are among the worst for traffic in Texas
You might know some of these gridlocked stretches *too* well.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
fox26houston.com
Texas Lt. Governor details how state will spend $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - Fresh off his re-election to a third term as a leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick relayed his plans for investing an unprecedented $30 billion budget surplus. Topping his list, is significant property tax relief, most likely, in the form of a higher homestead exemption.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
tmpresale.com
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023s event in Houston, TX Feb 18th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The presale password for a new Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 pre-sale is available here 🙂 Members with a working presale info will have an opportunity to get performance tickets before the general public 🙂. This pre-sale is an ideal time to buy your own tickets,...
KLTV
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
