ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

How Jordan Davis' return could give Eagles a half ton in middle to stop Titans Derrick Henry

PHILADELPHIA − Since the last time Jordan Davis played on Oct. 30, the Eagles added veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to a rotation that already included Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Davis was activated off the injured reserve list Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy