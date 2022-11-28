Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash blocking all lanes on I-90 near Clinton
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-90 near Clinton Friday. The Montana Department of Transportation said on its 511 road report map the crash is located 2 miles west of Turah-Exit 113 at mile-marker 116. Road conditions in this area are covered with snow and ice.
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash closes one lane on I-90 EB near Alberton due to crash
MISSOULA, Mont. - One lane is closed eastbound on I-90 west of Alberton due to a commercial vehicle crash Friday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the cash is located 0.75 miles east of Fish Creek-Exit 66 at mile-marker 66. Road conditions in this area appears to...
Fairfield Sun Times
MEPA issued for teen canceled after she was found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana woman to compete on Food Network
LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody
(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Police standoff ends on Johnson Street in Missoula
A police investigation closed roads in the area of the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula on Tuesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
Fairfield Sun Times
New non profit geared towards promoting Indigenous businesses and artists
MISSOULA, Mont. - New nonprofit, Indigenous Made Missoula, is looking to break down barriers for some Native Americans, especially entrepreneurs. The nonprofit is geared towards closing the gap for social and economic disparities for our Native American community through networking and setting up events for people to connect, learn, and thrive.
