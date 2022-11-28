ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Annual Sunnyside Arts Fair to Take Place Indoors Saturday

The annual Sunnyside arts fair will take place Saturday with the event returning to an indoor setting. The fair, which will offer items from more than 30 local artisans, will be held at the event’s traditional home at the Queen of Angels Church Parish Hall on Skillman Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE, NY
Man With Amazon Vest Steals Packages From Elmhurst Building, Punches Building Worker in Face: NYPD

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole packages from an Elmhurst building and punched a building worker in the face when he was confronted. The suspect, who was wearing an Amazon vest, allegedly entered a building in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 74th Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The man then took packages from the common area of the building before entering a garage at the location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Police Looking for 3 Suspects Who Allegedly Punched and Robbed Man in Woodside

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man outside the NYCHA Woodside Houses complex last week. The suspects allegedly approached a 21-year-old man at around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 who was walking in front of 50-50 Broadway. The alleged robbers demanded the victim’s property and then proceeded to punch him several times before forcibly taking his wallet.
BRONX, NY
18-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Crash on Long Island Expressway: NYPD

An 18-year-old Elmhurst woman is dead after the vehicle she was in crashed on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours Thursday morning. Katherine Lin, who was killed in the crash, was one of two passengers in a 2018 BMW 320i that was traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound on the expressway at around 12:20 a.m.—by the Van Wyck Expressway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

