Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole packages from an Elmhurst building and punched a building worker in the face when he was confronted. The suspect, who was wearing an Amazon vest, allegedly entered a building in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 74th Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The man then took packages from the common area of the building before entering a garage at the location.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO