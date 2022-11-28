ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

John Mozeliak gives an update on the St. Louis Cardinals off-season plans

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has some brand new quotes from John Mozeliak. The MLB Winter Meetings are beginning on Sunday, December 4th, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be among the teams looking to be active in both free agent and trade conversations as they look to improve their 2023 roster. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on what President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is looking to do.
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
