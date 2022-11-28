Read full article on original website
John Mozeliak gives an update on the St. Louis Cardinals off-season plans
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has some brand new quotes from John Mozeliak. The MLB Winter Meetings are beginning on Sunday, December 4th, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be among the teams looking to be active in both free agent and trade conversations as they look to improve their 2023 roster. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on what President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is looking to do.
Bagwell's influence in Astros front office grows
Jeff Bagwell’s voice has grown louder within the Astros front office over the last year, and while his title remains Community Outreach Executive, Bagwell held court with reporters for 15 minutes after Jose Abreu’s press conference on Tuesday morning
Astros Could Sign Another Chicago Baseball Star, in Addition to Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in signing free agent catcher Willson Contreras and having him play left field, where he could split time with Yordan Alvarez.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Click2Houston.com
‘I started to question myself’: Astros fan receives World Series Champions T-shirt with Phillies logo
HOUSTON – A woman who’s a Houston Astros fan received what she said is a ‘disappointing’ order. Vanessa Ortiz, of Spring, ordered a World Series Champions shirt for her daughter from Fanatics. But, when it came to her home after two weeks of waiting, Ortiz told...
Kiké Hernandez isn’t a fan of the Red Sox’s new ad patch
Kiké Hernandez isn’t a fan of the Red Sox’s new sleeve patch featuring the team’s “signature partner” MassMutual. This marks the first time the Red Sox have advertised a corporate sponsor on their uniforms.
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
Astros' Blanco Continuing to Carve Up the Dominican Winter League
Ronel Blanco made just seven appearances for the Houston Astros during the 2022 regular season.
