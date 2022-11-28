ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA warns 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced couterfeit prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of Fentanyl

By Sarah Berjan
Jesse Olivares
3d ago

I think every government official who supports open borders and allowing drug cartel to walk into the usa with it should each be forced to take a tab.

jeff pickner
3d ago

had a buddy,he was my best friend, his family hasn't admitted it but since he was addicted to many kinds of pills I suspect this is why he died in his sleep

William Smith
2d ago

All coming from China, The Biden Family cash cow, why else would Joey never talk about it, just like he doesn't talk about what the Chinese government is doing to their own people over Covid, which they released on the world, another subject that Joey never discussed with his buddy Xi.

