ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Level Since Feb. 28

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 3.8 cents to $4.856, its lowest amount since Feb. 28. The average price has decreased 55 times in 59 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Cybersecurity Incident Hits San Diego Unified Computer Network

San Diego Unified School District announced it experienced a computer-network security breach this week and is advising all students and staff to change their passwords. District Superintendent Lamont Jackson sent a letter to staff members and families of students attending SDUSD campuses alerting them of the “cybersecurity incident.''. “After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

UCSD created a "smart pill" for gut research

UC San Diego researchers developed a battery-free ingestible sensor system for continuous intestinal environment monitoring. With this pill-shaped, bio-fuel-driven monitoring device, researchers will be able to monitor gut metabolites in the small intestine in real time, according to UCSD. The work is published in the December issue of the journal Nature Communications.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy