chulavistatoday.com
National City Police Department seeks suspects who kidnapped and pistol-whipped a 76 year-old woman.
Investigators are tracking down two men who pistol-whipped and kidnapped a 76-year-old woman in a South Bay Church Wednesday evening before driving her home, then to a strip mall where the suspects left her in her car. The victim walked to a nearby buisness after the incident to seek help...
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Level Since Feb. 28
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 3.8 cents to $4.856, its lowest amount since Feb. 28. The average price has decreased 55 times in 59 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct....
Cybersecurity Incident Hits San Diego Unified Computer Network
San Diego Unified School District announced it experienced a computer-network security breach this week and is advising all students and staff to change their passwords. District Superintendent Lamont Jackson sent a letter to staff members and families of students attending SDUSD campuses alerting them of the “cybersecurity incident.''. “After...
Port of San Diego Helps Students helps students in CVESD to become environmental stewards & scientists
The Chula Vista Elementary School District received more than $47,000 from the Port of San Diego for its Coastal Education (CE) program, located at the Living Coast Discovery Center. The CE program supports students in becoming stewards of their environment, which includes the San Diego Bay, through local wildlife interactions...
COVID, Influenza Cases on the Rise, Even Before Likely Thanksgiving Bump
While signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 and the flu won't show up until next week's data is released, cases. for both illnesses are continuing to trend up in San Diego County, according to the Health and Human Services Agency. COVID-19 cases will surpass 10,000 for the month...
UCSD created a "smart pill" for gut research
UC San Diego researchers developed a battery-free ingestible sensor system for continuous intestinal environment monitoring. With this pill-shaped, bio-fuel-driven monitoring device, researchers will be able to monitor gut metabolites in the small intestine in real time, according to UCSD. The work is published in the December issue of the journal Nature Communications.
