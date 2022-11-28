ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Photos From Alabama’s Upset Win Over North Carolina

The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four-overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game. Transfer Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 24 points but sophomore Charles Bediako was the star of the contest amassing 14 points and 16 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and two steals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced

The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Uniontown, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wilcox Central High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
UNIONTOWN, AL
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return

The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
THS students tour Birmingham’s CMC Steel

BIRMINGHAM – Students from Thompson High School had the opportunity to tour Birmingham’s Commercial Metals Company Steel earlier this month. Eleven Industrial Maintenance students toured Birmingham’s CMC Steel with career coach Tony Huntley and Jeff State Industrial Maintenance Instructor Kelley Burrows. The tour was sponsored by the Alabama Technology Network.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
