Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
JQ Shines in Alabama’s Upset of North Carolina
In the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, led by senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, upset North Carolina, in four overtimes by a score of 103-101. "I'm still trying to process it, that was the craziest game I have ever played in," said Quinerly to...
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
Photos From Alabama’s Upset Win Over North Carolina
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four-overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game. Transfer Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 24 points but sophomore Charles Bediako was the star of the contest amassing 14 points and 16 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced
The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
Birmingham, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Fultondale High School on November 30, 2022, 14:30:00. The John Carroll Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Uniontown, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return
The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
THS students tour Birmingham’s CMC Steel
BIRMINGHAM – Students from Thompson High School had the opportunity to tour Birmingham’s Commercial Metals Company Steel earlier this month. Eleven Industrial Maintenance students toured Birmingham’s CMC Steel with career coach Tony Huntley and Jeff State Industrial Maintenance Instructor Kelley Burrows. The tour was sponsored by the Alabama Technology Network.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
