Fairfield Sun Times

Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Barricaded suspect in 2300 block of Johnson St. taken into custody

UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m. The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:. "The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022. Police will...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody

(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions

KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

New healthcare worker program helping more vulnerable populations

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department and partnership healthcare are teaming up with All Nations, a Native-based health center to launch a new program to bring services directly to our more at-risk communities. It will be geared toward our more vulnerable populations like those in crisis, low income...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula City Council approves interim zoning changes, streamlining projects

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council approved a proposal on Monday night to streamline development reviews, helping get projects started sooner. The council voted on an interim ordinance shifting a number of the conditional uses, like animal veterinarian services, preschools, offices and microbreweries, to permitted by right. According to Land...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)

Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple rounds of snow ahead

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through tomorrow morning at 5 AM. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts up to 5 inches for I-90 over Lookout Pass and Highway 93 over Evaro Hill. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Honor to be Bestowed Upon Montana Grizzly Basketball Legend

Anyone who thinks a combination of fiercely competitive and genuinely humble can't exist in one person has never met this individual. In a stressful, challenging, pressure-packed profession, those two traits coexisted beautifully for decades. Still do, no doubt. Treating all opponents with respect and dignity. Praising all adversaries before and...
MISSOULA, MT

