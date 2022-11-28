Read full article on original website
Should you drink water before bed? Experts chime in
Some people may keep a water bottle near their bedside for a nighttime sip, but experts say drinking water at this time could lead to disrupted sleep if one is not careful. It appears it's not all doom and gloom, though, if parting ways with water before bed is something that doesn’t mesh well with already-established nighttime routines.
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
12 Reasons Why You Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night
Nighttime wake-ups can stem from a number of different reasons. Here are some possible sleep stealers that may be at the root of your nocturnal awakenings.
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion
I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
cohaitungchi.com
My Labs Are Normal. Why Do I Still Have Thyroid Symptoms?
Countless patients visit their doctors for their annual physicals with complaints that include fatigue, weight gain, anxiety and more. Their doctors then perform screenings that include thyroid labs, only for the labs to come back “normal.” However, if you are experiencing a list of symptoms that are common thyroid symptoms, there’s a chance that there’s something your doctor has missed.
ahchealthenews.com
What you should and shouldn’t say to someone diagnosed with cancer
Nearly 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Each of those women have a circle of family and friends who are also affected by that diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis is devastating for the patient. It also can be difficult to know what to...
Medical News Today
What to know about dehydration and joint pain
Staying hydrated helps flush toxins from the body. This can reduce inflammation and decrease friction between bones. When a person becomes dehydrated, inflammation and friction may increase discomfort around the joints. Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and...
Medical News Today
What to know about alcohol and stomach pain
A person may experience stomach pain when they drink an excessive amount of alcohol. People may also feel abdominal discomfort as a result of drinking alcohol while taking certain medications. This article discusses what alcohol is, how alcohol may cause stomach pain, and when to see a doctor. What is...
Medical News Today
What is the link between vertigo and alcohol?
People with vertigo often limit their alcohol intake. This is because alcohol can worsen vertigo symptoms. Individuals who drink excess alcohol may also experience vertigo and spatial disorientation. Vertigo is a sensation of dizziness that causes people to feel that their surroundings are spinning. It is a symptom of some...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
labroots.com
Cannabis and your teeth
While most cannabis consumers probably think a good deal about how cannabis affects their overall health, they probably do not give a lot of thought as to how weed affects their teeth. If they think about it at all, they probably assume that weed has no effect on oral health. But does it?
Statesville Record & Landmark
Is it just heartburn or could it be GERD? Here's how to tell and what you should do
Are you one of the more than 60 million Americans that experience heartburn at least once a month? If you’ve never had heartburn, you’re among the lucky few. Heartburn is that irritating, burning sensation in your chest, typically after consuming a large meal or eating too quickly. Heartburn...
ahchealthenews.com
Key signs your child is struggling developmentally
“Why isn’t my child making eye contact?” “Why do they have a hard time connecting with others?” “Should I be concerned that they haven’t started talking?” If you find yourself asking these questions, you’re not alone. It’s common to have concerns about your child’s development.
Medical News Today
Alcohol and sleepiness: Possible links
Alcohol can have a sedative effect and cause a person to fall asleep more quickly than usual. However, consuming alcohol can also cause sleep disruption and other adverse effects on people’s health. In this article, we explore the sedative effects of alcohol and ways to avoid this from occurring....
KARK
Getting relief from heartburn
(Baptist Health) – You knew it from those country songs: Sometimes feeling like your heart is on fire is not a good thing. Lifestyle changes can often provide relief from heartburn. Heartburn, or acid indigestion, actually has nothing to do with your heart. The most common symptom is burning...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
