michiganchronicle.com
Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit
The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
michiganchronicle.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Rho Omega Chapter Celebrates 100 Years With Gala at Motor City Casino Hotel
Alpha Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is celebrating its centennial year with the “Gala of the Century,” held on Saturday, December 17 at Motor City Casino Hotel. The Gala is among a host of special events, projects and programs commemorating Alpha Rho Omega chapter’s 100th year.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday.
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
Detroit News
Heat back on at Wayne County Jail
Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
Detroit woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
We finally know the owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Detroit that won $1 million this month. As the Powerball jackpot ballooned to more than $2 billion in November and people eagerly bought tickets for a shot at cash, several purchased in Michigan won $1 million prizes — including one in...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
HometownLife.com
Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction
The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance. Then, starting at 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open between 5 Mile to Eureka roads and all ramps will be open.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Heating out in section of Wayne County Jail, leaving about 700 inmates to brace the cold
Hundreds of inmates at the Wayne County Jail were left defenseless to the bitter cold Sunday night and into Monday afternoon as the heat was out of service for a division of the jail. Wayne County Sheriff's Office Chief Robert Dunlap arrived at the Division II facility on Clinton Street...
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
fox2detroit.com
Sister of aspiring rapper killed outside Truth Gentlemen's Club on 8 Mile wants justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were shot - one of them fatally, outside Truth Gentlemen's Club on Eight Mile in Detroit. "I'm getting a bang at my door, 1:15, saying my brother got shot," said Toya McWilliams. Her baby brother, Steven McWilliams-Dix was the man murdered. "I just want...
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
