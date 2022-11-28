ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit

The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Heat back on at Wayne County Jail

Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

We finally know the owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Detroit that won $1 million this month. As the Powerball jackpot ballooned to more than $2 billion in November and people eagerly bought tickets for a shot at cash, several purchased in Michigan won $1 million prizes — including one in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction

The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance. Then, starting at 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open between 5 Mile to Eureka roads and all ramps will be open.
DETROIT, MI

