ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO