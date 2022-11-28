Read full article on original website
Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
michiganchronicle.com
Resilient Neighborhoods: East Side nonprofit’s big plans include community hub and housing project
Bishop Daryl Harris has fond memories of his formative years in the area now known as Detroit’s Osborn neighborhood. A longtime resident whose Total Life Christian Ministries church is headquartered there, he remembers when it was full of commerce and activity. “Back in the ’70s and ’80s, there was...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
WILX-TV
MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
Ypsilanti shuts down Love Stand food pantry after owner ignores blight violation
YPSILANTI, MI -- An open-air food pantry in Ypsilanti will be shutting down after the owner was charged with a misdemeanor for ignoring a blight violation. Depot Town’s U-Access Community Pantry, known to Ypsilanti as The Love Stand, was ordered to close by a 14A District Court judge after the owner failed to comply with an order to rectify a blight violation, according to court documents and a sign posted to the stand.
michiganchronicle.com
DPSCD Audit Returns Zero Findings and Zero Dollars in Questioned Costs for 2021-2022
Zero-zero audit status achieved for third consecutive year at Detroit Public Schools Community District. Normalizing its strong fiscal systems and processes through sustained balanced budgets, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) earned another “zero-zero” independent financial audit, meaning the review yielded zero audit findings and zero dollars in questioned costs for the 2021-22 school year.
The Schvitz owners are planning another wellness project inside a Romanian Catholic church
Lynch and Sons Healing Center will offer alternative grief counseling with guided meditation, movement therapy, and yoga
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
HometownLife.com
Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events
With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Detroit News
$1 million investment aims to boost affordable rental housing in Oakland County
Oakland County will allocate $1 million toward developing more affordable rental housing in its communities at a time when the U.S. continues to face a housing supply shortage. The county announced the plans on Monday, saying it would use part of the annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing...
Holiday Markets highlight local this holiday season
(CBS DETROIT)- Holiday markets return to Detroit's Eastern Market with a number of diverse shops to meet the needs of holiday shoppers.Many of them feature a variety of Michigan-made gifts, clothing and a lot more. One holiday market is owned by Cristal Franklin, the niece of the legendary Aretha Franklin. She decided to use her brand CFranks to celebrate Detroit and the icons, like her aunt, who helped make the city what it is today."We know one thing about Detroit, is we have the biggest record industry in the world that fueled the record industry in the sixties, in the seventies, with Motown. And anyone who's driving a car can thank Detroit. So, you know, Detroit has always been a hot spot.The holiday market will run every Sunday through and also Christmas Eve. Here is the breakdown of remaining dates:Sunday, December 4 Sunday, December 11 Sunday, December 18 Saturday, December 24 - Last-Minute Gifts & Food Shopping"We're right there when you talk about New York, Paris, L.A., Miami, Detroit," Franklin added.
carrollnews.org
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America
In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
Detroit News
More taxpayer cash for Michigan hospitals uncertain despite rising staffing costs
The fate of a request for millions of dollars more in aid for Michigan hospitals this year appears uncertain after Michigan's Republican Senate leader signaled lawmakers would be unlikely to entertain additional funding during next month's lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's comments come after state and federal contributions...
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
