Wayne County, MI

WILX-TV

MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
MICHIGAN STATE


Ypsilanti shuts down Love Stand food pantry after owner ignores blight violation

YPSILANTI, MI -- An open-air food pantry in Ypsilanti will be shutting down after the owner was charged with a misdemeanor for ignoring a blight violation. Depot Town’s U-Access Community Pantry, known to Ypsilanti as The Love Stand, was ordered to close by a 14A District Court judge after the owner failed to comply with an order to rectify a blight violation, according to court documents and a sign posted to the stand.
YPSILANTI, MI


DPSCD Audit Returns Zero Findings and Zero Dollars in Questioned Costs for 2021-2022

Zero-zero audit status achieved for third consecutive year at Detroit Public Schools Community District. Normalizing its strong fiscal systems and processes through sustained balanced budgets, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) earned another “zero-zero” independent financial audit, meaning the review yielded zero audit findings and zero dollars in questioned costs for the 2021-22 school year.
HometownLife.com

Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events

With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
CANTON, MI


Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
MICHIGAN STATE


SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
MICHIGAN STATE


Holiday Markets highlight local this holiday season

(CBS DETROIT)- Holiday markets return to Detroit's Eastern Market with a number of diverse shops to meet the needs of holiday shoppers.Many of them feature a variety of Michigan-made gifts, clothing and a lot more. One holiday market is owned by Cristal Franklin, the niece of the legendary Aretha Franklin. She decided to use her brand CFranks to celebrate Detroit and the icons, like her aunt, who helped make the city what it is today."We know one thing about Detroit, is we have the biggest record industry in the world that fueled the record industry in the sixties, in the seventies, with Motown. And anyone who's driving a car can thank Detroit. So, you know, Detroit has always been a hot spot.The holiday market will run every Sunday through and also Christmas Eve. Here is the breakdown of remaining dates:Sunday, December 4 Sunday, December 11 Sunday, December 18 Saturday, December 24 - Last-Minute Gifts & Food Shopping"We're right there when you talk about New York, Paris, L.A., Miami, Detroit," Franklin added.
DETROIT, MI


AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America

In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
DETROIT, MI


More taxpayer cash for Michigan hospitals uncertain despite rising staffing costs

The fate of a request for millions of dollars more in aid for Michigan hospitals this year appears uncertain after Michigan's Republican Senate leader signaled lawmakers would be unlikely to entertain additional funding during next month's lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's comments come after state and federal contributions...
MICHIGAN STATE


An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI

