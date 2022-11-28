Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbl.com
LuAnn Cleary-Benninghaus
LuAnn Cleary-Benninghaus, 76, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home on November 25, 2022. LuAnn was born to Earl and Leda Cleary of Olga North Dakota in 1946 and grew up on her family’s farm with her six siblings. She attended high school in Crookston, MN and college at Mayville State University in North Dakota. She later went on to obtain her master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. LuAnn was a lifelong educator in Sheboygan teaching business at North and South High Schools as well as Farnsworth, Horace Mann and Urban Middle Schools. In 1984 she moved to Greely Colorado and taught at the University of Northern Colorado’s Laboratory School for two years and returned to Sheboygan in 1986 to marry William (Bill) Benninghaus and resume her teaching career in the Sheboygan Area School District.
whbl.com
SFD Rescues One Trapped on Porch of Home on Fire
Sheboygan Firefighters were able to rescue a person trapped by fire on a second-floor rear porch of their home before extinguishing the blaze. Assistant SFD Chief Michael Lubbert says the call came in at around 7 a.m. on Friday morning indicating a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Geele Avenue with one person trapped on the rear porch.
whbl.com
Multi-State Conspiracy Charges Issued In $1 Million Meth and Fentanyl Ring in Fond Du Lac County
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials on Thursday announced the issuance of methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 defendants in Fond du Lac County. The District Attorney’s Office filing the charges as a result of an investigation began in early 2022. The joint investigation involved the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration.
whbl.com
Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation
You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Falls Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By A Car
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – A Sheboygan Falls woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night while trying to cross Highway 32. The Sheriff’s Department says emergency crews responded around 5:30 and closed down the highway. Investigators say the woman was trying to...
whbl.com
County Covid Reporting, Including Additional Death, Resumes Following 2-Week Thanksgiving Pause
After taking a breather between reports last filed on November 18th, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health resumed weekly updates on Sheboygan County’s COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, and data indicates a persistent presence of the coronavirus that is also still taking lives here. One more death was attributed...
Comments / 0