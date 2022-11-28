LuAnn Cleary-Benninghaus, 76, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home on November 25, 2022. LuAnn was born to Earl and Leda Cleary of Olga North Dakota in 1946 and grew up on her family’s farm with her six siblings. She attended high school in Crookston, MN and college at Mayville State University in North Dakota. She later went on to obtain her master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. LuAnn was a lifelong educator in Sheboygan teaching business at North and South High Schools as well as Farnsworth, Horace Mann and Urban Middle Schools. In 1984 she moved to Greely Colorado and taught at the University of Northern Colorado’s Laboratory School for two years and returned to Sheboygan in 1986 to marry William (Bill) Benninghaus and resume her teaching career in the Sheboygan Area School District.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO