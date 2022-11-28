ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

By Rebecca Beitsch
 5 days ago

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway met Monday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports.

Conway was seen entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel conducts its depositions and interviews.

Conway was not publicly subpoenaed by the committee and, according to NBC News , told reporters that “I’m here voluntarily” when leaving the room during a break.

She was not in the Trump administration on Jan. 6, but, according to reporting from The Washington Post , Conway called an aide to the former president and urged him to call off his supporters who were storming the Capitol and noted that she had received a call from the Washington, D.C., mayor’s office seeking help in securing assistance from the National Guard.

Conway’s attorney and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The interview was conducted as the panel races to complete its final report in December before the committee sunsets at the end of this Congress.

Conway, often one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, wrote that he lost his 2020 reelection bid in her recent memoir.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” she wrote in the book released in May.

“Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won,” she wrote.

KGET

KGET

