Caramel Pecan Upside-Down Cake Delivers a Delicious Spin on a Traditionally Tasty Treat
In my opinion, upside-down cakes are some of the best desserts around. Not only are they fun to make and indulge in, but they also create a much less time-consuming version of some of my favorite layered or topping-heavy desserts. And thanks to Sarah Fennel of Broma Bakery, I may have found a recipe perfect for the holidays and beyond.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Allrecipes.com
Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles
Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate, about 1 hour. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove truffle filling mixture from fridge. Scoop out...
Delish
Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake
Easy and comforting are two necessities when it comes to weeknight dinners, and this chicken broccoli casserole encapsulates both of those words perfectly. Comfort food at its finest, this casserole makes weeknight dinner an absolute breeze. Filled with chicken, broccoli, rice and plenty of cheese, this hearty bake is basically a leveled up, heartier version of our broccoli cheddar soup you can enjoy all year round.
Delish
French Onion Mashed Potatoes
Give classic mashed potatoes an updated twist with this super-flavorful version inspired by French onion soup. Unsurprisingly, a generous handful of shredded Gruyère cheese makes rich, fluffy mashed potatoes even more irresistible, and the Clover Valley® Sliced Potatoes make it easier than ever to make in a pinch.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
BHG
Christmas Twist Cookies
The twist on these slice-and-bake cookies is a decorating technique that's all in the dough. Our Test Kitchen's simple instructions will walk you through the process step-by-step for perfect results. Colorful sugar is the finishing touch for festive sparkle. For cookies on demand, keep a couple of dough logs in...
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Delish
Applesauce Overnight Oats
Applesauce Overnight Oats | Delish + Dollar General Applesauce Overnight Oats | Delish + Dollar General. Bursting with juicy fruit and creamy oats, this make-ahead breakfast is delicious and easy to make. A hearty mix of plant-based milk and Clover Valley® Quick Oats will help keep you full until lunch. Top with pineapple and other fruits, or consider nuts, seeds, or toasted coconut flakes.
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
butterwithasideofbread.com
HOT CHOCOLATE POPCORN
Hot Chocolate Popcorn made with butter, marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. Sweet popcorn recipe that makes the perfect snack for those cold winter days and the rest of the year too!. Popcorn is always the perfect snack, and we love finding new ways to sweeten it up. We love our...
Delish
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
If green beans dressed up as cheesy garlic bread, they would become these Parmesan roasted green beans. Tossed in garlic and black pepper and showered with cheese, this simply irresistible side will steal the spotlight at every holiday table. Sprinkling a thin layer of mozzarella over the shredded Parmesan gives...
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
This chocolate olive oil cake is super moist, rich, and very chocolatey. A quick and easy dessert that you can prepare in only 30 minutes. A perfect dessert for the whole family with just a few simple ingredients. Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups sugar. 3...
Delish
Naughty Knots
These knots are essentially what happens when you add cranberry sauce and brie to a classic garlic knot. Instead of making the traditional parsley-garlic butter, this uses rosemary and sage to add a bit of woodsy, holiday flavor. You can make your own dough or just buy some pizza dough from your local slice shop.
Festive new holiday candy from Hershey's, M&Ms and more
Grinch Hershey's Kisses, tree-shaped Reese's and other new holiday candies are hitting shelves this season.
